How Will Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Spend His First Christmas In Jail? Here’s What Sources Say

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

This year will be Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ first time spending Christmas in jail as he awaits his trial in the sex trafficking case. It will surely not be as lavish as he must have spent previous ones, but it will seemingly be entertaining, keeping the holiday spirit up.

TMZ’s federal government insiders informed that the MDC Brooklyn inmates, which is where Diddy is spending his days, will be taking part in some friendly competitions on Christmas Day, which also include Dominoes and card games.

As per the publication, along with Spade's matches and a dominoes competition, the Bad Boy Records founder and the other inmates will be able to participate in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a soccer competition.

But this is not it; the most important thing about any holiday is its meal, and the sources told the outlet that the rapper along with fellow inmates will have an exciting meal, which will increase the spirit of celebrating the occasion.

As per the publication, the meals will include baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a “holiday dessert” at least for lunch, and then everything reportedly goes back to normal.

As far as his case goes, a lot of things have been unfolding. In the latest news, a new member has joined his prosecution team, Maurene Comey, who is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, per Billboard.

As per the report, she has previously secured a conviction against Jeffery Epstein's accomplice Ghilaine Maxwell in 2021. It will truly be interesting to witness what happens during the trial.

Diddy, who has been waiting for his trial, has been denied bail three times, citing the issues with the safety of the community, intimidating witnesses and victims, history of firearm usage, kidnapping, etc., per the repost.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

