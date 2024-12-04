How Did Angelina Jolie Respond To The Most Insane Question Asked To Her? Read Details Inside

Angelina Jolie is currently busy promoting her upcoming film and biopic, Maria. While in a press conference for the film, the actress was asked one of the most insane questions, to which Jolie funnily responded. While at an event, a reporter from The Time UK went on to ask the Hollywood star about a biopic on Jolie's life.

While in a conversation with the media portal, the journalist questioned the actress, "What a film about Jolie's own life directed by Larrain might look like?" In response, the actress and the director of the film, Larrain, laughed for a little too long and later went on to blurt out that it gets the "most insane question award."

She went on to reveal, "When you're a public person, and you're playing her, you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful. Let's hope there isn't one about my life."

The filmmaker who has taken a seat behind the camera is known for his works in popular films like Jackie, released in 2016 and stars Natalie Portman. Another one of the critically acclaimed films, Spencer, released in 2021 too, was directed by Larrain.

As for the actress’ role in the film, Jolie will portray the role of the opera singer Maria Callas, who passed away at the age of 53.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star shared that she is not a natural singer, and portraying the character got a little difficult. She told the outlet, “It was the therapy I didn’t realize I needed.”

The Hollywood star further added, “Singing opera requires you to be as emotionally open as you possibly can be—it's not like singing in the car. It’s cathartic. I’ve never pushed myself or opened myself up in that way; that was daunting.”

Meanwhile, the actress is known to lead in the award season with her movie, Maria being the frontrunner in the ceremonies.

Jolie went on to say to the media portal, "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.” She added, "I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right? I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does."

Maria will hit Netflix on December 11.

