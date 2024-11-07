‘I Feel Like Absolute S***’: Bowen Yang Recalls Apologizing To Cynthia Erivo On Sets Of Wicked For THIS Reason

Bowen Yang is set to share the screen space with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming fantasy film Wicked. As the movie nears its release date, the actor spilled the beans over a particular scene, after which he repeatedly apologized to Erivo on the sets, as well as later at multiple events.

While hosting the recent SNL episode with Grande, the actor revealed that it was quite difficult to even act mean towards the Harriet actress.

In the scene that Yang went on to describe during his comedy sketch, his character, Pfannee, mocked Elphaba over the only person with the green skin. The actor revealed, "I watched it back and I was like, 'God, I feel like absolute s—.”

He further added, "Acting is acting, whatever. But in bullying Cynthia throughout this movie, there were so many times where I went up to her and was like, 'I'm so sorry. This feels so rotted in my soul to treat you this way.'"

He went on to say that his guilt, however, helped Grande and Erivo in some of their scenes. Yang said that he was delighted to watch Cynthia in her raw and beautiful version.

Meanwhile, Eviro wasn’t the only cast member that Yang apologized to. During his SNL act, the actor also apologized to Grande for opening his mouth a little too much during one of the kissing scenes. During the sketch, the actor-comedian recalled his October 12 episode and said to the Bang Bang singer, "I really have to apologize to you in person.” He went on to state, "I opened my mouth up too much when we kissed on SNL. I kissed you too much."

As for Wicked, the movie will see Grande and Erivo coming together for a unique bond of friendship on screen.

According to the official synopsis, “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity.”

It went on to read, “Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroads as their lives begin to take very different paths.”

Meanwhile, the SNL episode is available to stream on YouTube, and Wicked is scheduled to release in theaters on November 22.

