Irish Film and Television Awards: Cillian Murphy, Demi Moore, Others Win Big; Check Out Full List of Winners
The 2025 IFTAs honored Cillian Murphy with a prestigious award for the second time. Demi Moore won in the international category, while the TV series Bad Sisters swept major awards.
The Irish Film and Television Awards honored Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy with the Best Lead Actor category for the second time in a row. Last year, the actor was honored with the award for performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This year, he bagged the event’s biggest award for his role in Small Things Like These.
It’s an Indie historical drama based on Claire Keegan’s eponymous 2021 novel. The story revolves around a coal merchant, played by Murphy, who discovers “disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers shocking truths of his own,” as per the synopsis.
The movie also won Best Film at the 2025 IFTAs. Demi Moore won the Best Actress award in the international category for her performance in the body horror The Substance, while Ralph Fiennes won the same award in the male category for his role thriller-mystery in Conclave.
The TV series Bad Sisters was the biggest winner of the night and took home three awards out of its seven nominations, including Best Drama.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
BEST FILM
Kathleen Is Here
King Frankie Kneecap
Small Things Like These - WINNER
Spilt Milk The Apprentice
DIRECTOR – FILM
Eva Birthistle – Kathleen Is Here
John Crowley – We Live in Time
Brian Durnin – Spilt Milk
Damian McCarthy – Oddity
Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor – Baltimore
Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap – WINNER
SCRIPT – FILM
Eva Birthistle – Kathleen Is Here
Cara Loftus – Spilt Milk
Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor – Baltimore
Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap Stephen Shields – Abigail
Enda Walsh – Small Things Like These – WINNER
LEAD ACTOR – FILM
Peter Coonan – King Frankie
Paul Mescal – Gladiator II
Cillian Murphy – Small Things Like These – WINNER
Naoise Ó Caireallain – Kneecap
J.J. Ó Dochartaigh – Kneecap
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh – Kneecap
LEAD ACTRESS – FILM
Carolyn Bracken – Oddity
Jessie Buckley – Wicked Little Letters
Hazel Doupe – Kathleen Is Here
Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun – THE WINNER
Eileen Walsh – Small Things Like These
Alisha Weir – Abigail
SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM
Peter Coonan – Kathleen Is Here
Michael Fassbender – Kneecap
Barry Keoghan – Bird
Brían F. O’Byrne – Conclave – WINNER
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – Baltimore
Steve Wall – Oddity
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM
Zara Devlin – Small Things Like These
Clare Dunne – Kathleen Is Here
Fionnuala Flaherty – Kneecap
Simone Kirby – Kneecap
Saoirse Ronan – Blitz – WINNER
Jessica Reynolds – Kneecap
BEST DRAMA
Bad Sisters – WINNER
Say Nothing
The Dry
Bodkin
Blue Lights
Crá
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Paddy Breathnach – The Dry
Brian Kirk – The Day of the Jackal
Michael Lennox – Say Nothing
Lisa Mulcahy – Sanctuary
Hannah Quinn – The Boy That Never Was
Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters – WINNER
SCRIPT – DRAMA
Baz Ashmawy – Faithless
Ronan Bennett – The Day of the Jackal
Nancy Harris – The Dry
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters – WINNER
Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn – Blue Lights
Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA
Anthony Boyle – Say Nothing
Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER
Michael Fassbender – The Agency
Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Aidan Turner – Rivals
LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA
Elaine Cassidy – Sanctuary
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Siobhán Cullen – Bodkin
Roisin Gallagher- The Dry
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing – WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Anthony Boyle – Masters of the Air
Liam Cunningham – 3 Body Problem
Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – Say Nothing – WINNER
Chris Walley – Bodkin
David Wilmot – Bodkin
SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Siobhán Cullen – The Dry
Hazel Doupe – Say Nothing – WINNER
Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Victoria Smurfit – Rivals
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Anora Conclave – WINNER
Dune Part Two
The Brutalist
The Outrun
The Substance
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave – WINNER
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER
Florence Pugh – We Live in Time
Emily Watson – Small Things Like These
LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Clodagh – WINNER
Farmers!?
Room Taken
Turnaround
Two Mothers
We Beg to Differ
Wife of the Future
Wrecker
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dembaya – WINNER
Every Other Weekend
Homebird
Nightpay
CASTING
Baltimore – Emma Gunnery
Bodkin – Louise Kiely
Kneecap – Carla Stronge – WINNER
Say Nothing – Lucy Amos, Nina Gold
Small Things Like These – Maureen Hughes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bird – Robbie Ryan – WINNER
Fréwaka – Narayan Van Maele
Kneecap – Ryan Kernaghan
Say Nothing – Stephen Murphy
The Penguin – Darran Tiernan
COSTUME DESIGN
Abigail – Gwen Jeffares Hourie
House of the Dragon – Caroline McCall
Kneecap – Zjena Glamocanin – WINNER
Spilt Milk – Gwen Jeffares Hourie
Vikings Valhalla – Susan O’Connor-Cave
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Abigail – Susie Cullen – WINNER
Bodkin – Paki Smith
Kneecap – Nicola Moroney
The Tourist – Philip Murphy
Vikings Valhalla – Tom Conroy
HAIR & MAKE-UP
Abigail – Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne
Kneecap – Liz Boston
Small Things Like These – Lorraine Glynn, Lynn Johnston
The Apprentice – Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney – WINNER
Vikings Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney
SOUND
Abigail – Hugh Fox
Blackshore – John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Mark Henry, Fionan Higgins
Kneecap – Aza Hand, Brendan Rehill, Chris Woodcock
Oddity – Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery – WINNER
Small Things Like These – Hugh Fox, Senjan Jansen
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Fréwaka – Die Hexen – WINNER
The Apprentice – David Holmes
The Dry – Sarah Lynch
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh – Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle
The Song Cycle – Ray Harman
EDITING
Bad Sisters – Derek Holland
Kathleen Is Here – Colin Campbell
Kneecap – Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill – WINNER
Paddington in Peru – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Say Nothing – Edel McDonnell
VFX
3 Body Problem – Ed Bruce, Liam Neville
Bodkin – John Kennedy, Lisa Maher
Sanctuary – Dan Cullen
Shögun – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry – WINNER