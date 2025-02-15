Irish Film and Television Awards: Cillian Murphy, Demi Moore, Others Win Big; Check Out Full List of Winners

The 2025 IFTAs honored Cillian Murphy with a prestigious award for the second time. Demi Moore won in the international category, while the TV series Bad Sisters swept major awards.

Shreya Patnaik
Written by Shreya Patnaik , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Feb 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM IST | 492
Getty Images
L- Cillian Murphy, R- Demi Moore (PC: Getty Images)

The Irish Film and Television Awards honored Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy with the Best Lead Actor category for the second time in a row. Last year, the actor was honored with the award for performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This year, he bagged the event’s biggest award for his role in Small Things Like These.

It’s an Indie historical drama based on Claire Keegan’s eponymous 2021 novel. The story revolves around a coal merchant, played by Murphy, who discovers “disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers shocking truths of his own,” as per the synopsis.

The movie also won Best Film at the 2025 IFTAs. Demi Moore won the Best Actress award in the international category for her performance in the body horror The Substance, while Ralph Fiennes won the same award in the male category for his role thriller-mystery in Conclave.

The TV series Bad Sisters was the biggest winner of the night and took home three awards out of its seven nominations, including Best Drama. 

Check out the complete list of winners below: 

BEST FILM

Kathleen Is Here 

King Frankie Kneecap 

Small Things Like These - WINNER

Spilt Milk The Apprentice

 

DIRECTOR – FILM

Eva Birthistle – Kathleen Is Here 

John Crowley – We Live in Time 

Advertisement

Brian Durnin – Spilt Milk 

Damian McCarthy – Oddity 

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor – Baltimore 

Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap – WINNER

 

SCRIPT – FILM

Eva Birthistle – Kathleen Is Here 

Cara Loftus – Spilt Milk 

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor – Baltimore 

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap Stephen Shields – Abigail 

Enda Walsh – Small Things Like These – WINNER

 

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Peter Coonan – King Frankie 

Paul Mescal – Gladiator II 

Cillian Murphy – Small Things Like These – WINNER

Naoise Ó Caireallain – Kneecap 

J.J. Ó Dochartaigh – Kneecap 

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh – Kneecap

 

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Carolyn Bracken – Oddity 

Jessie Buckley – Wicked Little Letters 

Hazel Doupe – Kathleen Is Here 

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun – THE WINNER 

Eileen Walsh – Small Things Like These 

Alisha Weir – Abigail

 

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Peter Coonan – Kathleen Is Here 

Michael Fassbender – Kneecap 

Barry Keoghan – Bird 

Brían F. O’Byrne – Conclave – WINNER 

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – Baltimore 

Steve Wall – Oddity


 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Zara Devlin – Small Things Like These 

Clare Dunne – Kathleen Is Here 

Fionnuala Flaherty – Kneecap 

Simone Kirby – Kneecap 

Advertisement

Saoirse Ronan – Blitz – WINNER 

Jessica Reynolds – Kneecap

 

BEST DRAMA

Bad Sisters – WINNER 

Say Nothing 

The Dry 

Bodkin 

Blue Lights 

Crá

 

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Paddy Breathnach – The Dry 

Brian Kirk – The Day of the Jackal 

Michael Lennox – Say Nothing 

Lisa Mulcahy – Sanctuary 

Hannah Quinn – The Boy That Never Was 

Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters – WINNER

 

SCRIPT – DRAMA

Baz Ashmawy – Faithless 

Ronan Bennett – The Day of the Jackal 

Nancy Harris – The Dry 

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters – WINNER 

Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn – Blue Lights 

Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing

 

LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Anthony Boyle – Say Nothing 

Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER 

Michael Fassbender – The Agency 

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry 

Andrew Scott – Ripley 

Aidan Turner – Rivals

 

LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Elaine Cassidy – Sanctuary 

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton 

Siobhán Cullen – Bodkin 

Roisin Gallagher- The Dry 

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters 

Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing – WINNER

 

SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Anthony Boyle – Masters of the Air 

Liam Cunningham – 3 Body Problem 

Advertisement

Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters 

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – Say Nothing – WINNER

Chris Walley – Bodkin 

David Wilmot – Bodkin

 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Siobhán Cullen – The Dry 

Hazel Doupe – Say Nothing – WINNER 

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters 

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent 

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters 

Victoria Smurfit – Rivals

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Anora Conclave – WINNER 

Dune Part Two 

The Brutalist 

The Outrun 

The Substance

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist 

Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown 

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave – WINNER 

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice 

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 

Angelina Jolie – Maria 

Mikey Madison – Anora 

Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER 

Florence Pugh – We Live in Time 

Emily Watson – Small Things Like These

 

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Clodagh – WINNER

Farmers!? 

Room Taken 

Turnaround 

Two Mothers 

We Beg to Differ 

Wife of the Future 

Wrecker

 

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dembaya – WINNER

Every Other Weekend 

Homebird 

Nightpay

 

CASTING

Baltimore – Emma Gunnery 

Bodkin – Louise Kiely 

Kneecap – Carla Stronge – WINNER

Say Nothing – Lucy Amos, Nina Gold 

Small Things Like These – Maureen Hughes

 

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bird – Robbie Ryan – WINNER 

Fréwaka – Narayan Van Maele 

Kneecap – Ryan Kernaghan 

Say Nothing – Stephen Murphy 

The Penguin – Darran Tiernan

 

COSTUME DESIGN

Abigail – Gwen Jeffares Hourie 

House of the Dragon – Caroline McCall 

Advertisement

Kneecap – Zjena Glamocanin – WINNER

Spilt Milk – Gwen Jeffares Hourie 

Vikings Valhalla – Susan O’Connor-Cave

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Abigail – Susie Cullen – WINNER

Bodkin – Paki Smith 

Kneecap – Nicola Moroney 

The Tourist – Philip Murphy 

Vikings Valhalla – Tom Conroy

 

HAIR & MAKE-UP

Abigail – Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne 

Kneecap – Liz Boston

Small Things Like These – Lorraine Glynn, Lynn Johnston 

The Apprentice – Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney – WINNER 

Vikings Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney


 

SOUND

Abigail – Hugh Fox 

Blackshore – John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Mark Henry, Fionan Higgins 

Kneecap – Aza Hand, Brendan Rehill, Chris Woodcock 

Oddity – Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery – WINNER

Small Things Like These – Hugh Fox, Senjan Jansen

 

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Fréwaka – Die Hexen – WINNER 

The Apprentice – David Holmes 

The Dry – Sarah Lynch 

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh – Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle 

The Song Cycle – Ray Harman

 

EDITING

Bad Sisters – Derek Holland 

Kathleen Is Here – Colin Campbell 

Kneecap – Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill – WINNER

Paddington in Peru – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle 

Say Nothing – Edel McDonnell

 

VFX

3 Body Problem – Ed Bruce, Liam Neville 

Bodkin – John Kennedy, Lisa Maher 

Sanctuary – Dan Cullen 

Shögun – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry – WINNER

About The Author
Shreya Patnaik
Shreya Patnaik
Entertainment Journalist
Linkedin

Shreya, a content writer and dancer, has a deep affection for the arts, spanning music, movies,...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles