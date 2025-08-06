Is a Joint Home the Next Step for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? All We Know About The Latest Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most loved couples in the industry. While the duo has been together for the past couple of years, it is reported that they are allegedly house hunting. If the rumors are to be believed, the musician and the NFL star have visited two opulent houses in the tony suburbs.

As per the reports from Page Six, Swift and Kelce were spotted in Ohio, where the musician was spotted wearing her own merchandise. Later, the couple visited JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ready to take the next step in their relationship?

After the couple’s spotting in Ohio, the NFL star’s manager revealed to People Magazine, “Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time. They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team.”

They further added, “Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with. He and Taylor were both really pleasant. They sat at the bar for a bit but also had a private lunch in a private room."

As for Swift taking the next step in her relationship with Travis, a close source shared with the media portal that the duo "have talked about the future a lot.” They continued, "They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever. They’re both all in."

Recently, Travis Kelce went Instagram official with his relationship. The NFL star dropped multiple photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift on her social media.

It was reported earlier that the Kansas City Chiefs star took permission from the Grammy-winning singer before sharing their pictures online.

A source, opening up about the photo dump, claimed, "Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random; it was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since July 2023.

