Is Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Reboot Releasing in 2026? Here’s What We Know

Netflix is expected to release Barbie director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia in December 2026. According to Bloomberg, as of now, the final details are still under negotiation, but the streaming giant seems to be eager to adapt the fantasy series for the big screen as well.

Netflix reportedly acquired the rights to all seven books in the iconic series of C.S. Lewis back in 2018, but not much was made of the project until 2023, when Gerwig joined the project as the writer and director. The news broke in the same month as her blockbuster Barbie painted the world pink, becoming a giant pop culture phenomenon.

Gerwig's involvement has only raised the stakes on the reboot. According to Collider, actor Jason Isaacs had accidentally slipped a major hint about the Lady Bird director's Netflix project during an interview with The Week where he discussed his favorite books. He might have teased that Gerwig could be adapting the prequel to Lewis' The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, which is The Magician’s Nephew.

Isaacs said, "I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn’t be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can’t wait to see."

As per Puck News and Bloomberg, negotiations for a theatrical release, including a possible IMAX deal for the franchise, are reportedly in the works. Gerwig is pushing for a broad theatrical opening before the film goes to streaming. However, the outlets' insiders say Netflix is dithering to establish a precedent for expensive theatrical deals, and IMAX is wary of wanting to make sure the film is up to its standards.

Netflix would be the first to adapt the rights to all seven books, whereas earlier productions in Disney and Walden Media only covered three books: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005), Prince Caspian (2008), and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

Greta Gerwig's reboot is poised to be a huge franchise, as all seven novels in the series offer varied adventures spread over centuries with different characters and storylines. While fans wait for more updates, those who wish to relive the original Naria movies can stream on Hulu, Disney+, and Max.

