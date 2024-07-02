Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Relationship Timeline: Exoloring Two Decades Of Highs And Lows

Love stories often find their way back into the spotlight, reminding us that sometimes second chances are worth celebrating. Yes, we are talking about the famous duo Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Their story spans decades, filled with highs, lows, and more, making them one of the most talked-about couples of the early 2000s.

Lopez and Affleck’s romance was filled with red-carpet moments and tabloid buzz. But they went separate ways and were living separately but now they reconnect. Their journey from early 2000s romance to rekindling has forced us to take a look back at when everything began. Let’s take a closer look at the relationship timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Everything began in the early 2000s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of their film Gigli in 2001. Their on-screen chemistry spilled over into real life. Soon they became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, affectionately dubbed as “Bennifer.” The couple’s high-profile relationship was marked by lavish gifts, public appearances, and joint projects.

Ben proposed to Lopez in 2002

They even worked together in the infamous music video for Lopez’s single Jenny from the Block. After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship. They confirmed it by appearing together at the premiere of The Sum of All Fears. Just a few months after going public, Affleck decided to propose to Lopez.

In November 2002, Ben Affleck proposed Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. The news of their engagement made headlines worldwide. And, both of them became the power couple of Hollywood.

Wedding postponed and media scrutiny

In 2003, Lopez and Affleck announced their plans for a lavish wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Their fans and media got very excited about the guest list, designers, food, and more. Affleck and Lopez were in the news everywhere. They faced a lot of pressure as a couple in the limelight.

The year 2003 saw increasing media attention on Jennifer's relationship. The couple faced immense pressure under the spotlight, leading to the postponement of their wedding plans. Despite their efforts to maintain privacy, their relationship became a constant topic of public interest and scrutiny.

Lopez and Affleck’s breakup

In January 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially announced their split. They called off their engagement. The decision marked the end of their highly publicized relationship, leaving fans and media outlets stunned. The Bennifer era came to an end with both parties focussing on their respective careers and personal lives.

Post-Bennifer years

After their split, Lopez and Ben Affleck went on to pursue separate careers and personal lives. However, after their breakup, Lopez and Affleck faced intense media scrutiny and public interest in their lives. The breakup became a focal point in tabloid coverage. The media tried to speculate about the reasons behind their separation.

In her 2014 book, True Love, Lopez shared about the turbulent time after her split from Affleck and before marrying Anthony. She described their breakup as deeply painful, feeling like her heart had been shattered. After breaking up from Affleck, and ending her marriage to Cris Judd, Lopez got married to Marc Anthony in 2004.

Ben got married to Jennifer Garner

Along with Lopez moving on, Affleck also moved on. He tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in 2005. The former couple had three children over the years: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel Affleck. However, due to various reasons, the couple decided to end things in 2018.

Lopez and Marc also welcomed two children together. They became proud parents to 2 kids, Max and Emme Muniz.

The year of rekindling a friendship

In 2016, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected on amicable terms. This happened after years of maintaining separate lives and relationships. Their reconciliation rumors started after both of them were spotted together in Los Angeles.

In 2021, Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck split from Ana de Armas. Reports started swirling after that about Affleck visiting Lopez’s home in LA multiple times. In fact, the duo jetted off to Montana for a week-long vacation, nearly two decades after their initial split.

Insiders confirmed the getaway and their strong connection. Reports also claimed that throughout the years, they stayed in touch sporadically.

Moving forward together

Initially, they navigated a long-distance relationship, with Lopez traveling to Affleck in LA and Affleck visiting her in Miami. They were committed to making it work despite their busy coasts. As of 2022, Lopez and Affleck publicly embraced their rekindled romance.

They started making appearances together at high-profile events and social gatherings. They shared glimpses of their relationships on social media. Along with that, their families began bonding, attending events together, and going on vacations.

The second proposal of Bennifer

In April 2022, Lopez shared in a personal video that she and Ben Affleck got engaged again. She even showed her new engagement ring—a stunning emerald cut, pale green diamond. Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages for the couple, dubbing them as Bennifer 2.0.

And, just after 2-3 months Lopez and Affleck surprised everyone with a midnight wedding in Las Vegas. Lopez announced the news in her newsletter, On the JLo. She shared that they opted for a simple chapel ceremony and she even opted to change her last name to match Affleck’s.

Bennifer 2.0 honeymoon

The couple then went on their first honeymoon to Paris. They even took Lopez’s twins Max and Emme and Affleck’s daughters Violet and Seraphina together. This was a good chance for the whole family to bond. After coming back from the honeymoon, the couple thought of a grand wedding.

In August, they got hitched in Georgia. Their second wedding was a private affair that happened at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro. Everybody was dressed in white for the occasion. Following their Georgia wedding, Lopez and Affleck jetted off to Italy for a second honeymoon.

Are they still together?

On May 17, 2024, PEOPLE reported that Lopez and Affleck are currently living apart. Affleck is staying at another property while he films The Accountant 2. And, then he was spotted without his wedding ring also. These fuelled rumors of their separation.

But the rumors were put to rest after both of them were spotted together at a movie theatre in LA. They attended a film event along with their children. Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck also accompanied them.

