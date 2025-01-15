'It's Offensive': Prince Harry-Meghan Markle React To Justine Bateman's 'Disaster Tourist' Comment Amid L.A. Wildfires
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped up to help Los Angeles wildfire victims, but their gesture was mocked by American filmmaker Justine Bateman. The Family Ties alum called the royal couple “disaster tourists” after their pictures surfaced online.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen distributing food and supplies to victims outside the Pasadena Convention Center. Bateman reposted the video on X, called the couple no better than “ambulance chasers,” and blamed them for doing the stint for the clout.
Responding to the insensitive remark, a source told Page Six, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.”
Although the royal couple live 90 miles north of the city, the source claimed that L.A. has always been “home” for the Suits alum. It claimed that the former actress is not only a tourist and that her “heart is completely broken” over the loss of lives and property in the devastation.
According to the source, they have “invested significant time and resources” and donated money and essential items. Moreover, they reportedly dedicated several hours to volunteering for the relief teams long before they were captured by the paparazzi.