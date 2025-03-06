Joe and Anthony Russo Reflect on Robert Downey Jr.’s Prep to Play MCU's Doctor Doom: ‘Really Rich Three-Dimensional…’

The day of doom is surely looking bright, as both Anthony and Joe Russo feel proud of Robert Downey Jr., who is preparing to become one of the greatest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those still unversed, the Due Date actor is set to appear in the action-packed franchise as Doctor Doom.

While fans have had mixed feelings about him rejoining the MCU after his legendary run as Iron Man, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War have much to discuss regarding the actor and his enthusiasm for his new role.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo told Entertainment Tonight. Further highlighting the Oppenheimer actor’s dedication, Joe Russo added that Robert Downey Jr. is even working on Doctor Von Doom’s backstory and has a few costume designs in mind.

Stating that they were on a call with Robert Downey Jr . earlier in the day, Joe added, “He just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Robert Downey Jr. was revealed to be the MCU’s Doctor Doom during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Alongside him, the directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier were also announced as the helmers of both upcoming Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr. was there at the very beginning of the MCU. With his debut as Iron Man in 2008, the actor consistently delivered impressive, action-packed performances throughout the mighty run of Phases 1 to 4. Sadly and shockingly, his character, Tony Stark—aka Iron Man—was killed during the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.