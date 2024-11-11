Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Denies Mental Breakdown And Hospitalization Rumors After Election Loss

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has publicly addressed rumors suggesting she had a mental breakdown and was hospitalized following the election loss.

The model and fashion designer responded on social media, setting the record straight and calling out those spreading false claims. Ella, the daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was seen visibly emotional during Harris' concession speech, which led to the speculation.

Ella Emhoff took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to directly respond to the rumors that had been circulating about her mental health. "There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true," she wrote, refuting the claims.

Her reaction was blunt and unapologetic, as she also added, "Also f--k you if you’re out there spreading that." She then shared a selfie in front of a mirror, offering a candid response to the online speculation.

Emhoff was photographed crying during Harris' concession speech, which led to rumors about her well-being. The photos, which also showed her father Doug, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz holding back tears, sparked conversations about her emotional state. However, Ella clarified that crying and showing emotion should not be viewed as a sign of weakness.

In her social media post, Ella talked about expressing emotions openly. “There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying,” she wrote. “Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

Advertisement

Ella did not shy away from acknowledging her own struggles with mental health. "I've struggled with my mental health my whole life," she shared. However, she made it clear that she is not ashamed of this and is still processing her emotions following the election.

Despite the rumors, Ella seems to be taking steps to cope with the aftermath of the election loss in a healthy way. In her Instagram post, she joked about spending time with her dog, Jerry, as part of her self-care routine. "I've literally just been here playing fetch with Jerry," she quipped.

The post, which featured Ella wearing a casual outfit of baggy jeans and a white cropped T-shirt, also included a picture of her dog, who was looking up at a blue dog toy in her hand.

ALSO READ: Will Elizabeth Olsen Return As Scarlet Witch? Actress Shares Condition To Reprise Her Role In MCU