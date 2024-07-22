Kevin Feige Reveals Richard Rider's Nova Will Join the MCU In New TV Series

It has been a while since Richard Rider, aka Nova, made headlines in the MCU. But now, we have confirmation from Marvel President Kevin Feige. He has confirmed the Nova project in the MCU, signaling that the wait is finally over. However, fans should temper their excitement, as Feige noted that it’s not happening too soon.

Kevin Feige’s comment on a new Nova project

Fans have long anticipated Nova's MCU debut, and now Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed it. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Feige announced that Nova is officially in development at Marvel Studios as a Disney+ series. The series will focus on Richard Rider, the first Nova in the comics.

“It’s happening, it’s coming together. Richard Rider, yep,” Feige said about Nova’s debut in the MCU. He also confirmed it will be “A show, yeah, yeah.” However, this will take some time. “It’s three or four years out,” Feige added, detailing the release timeline.

According to Feige's timeline, Nova might be included in Phase Six or even Phase Seven of the MCU, depending on whether the release dates of previously announced projects are changed. As of July 2024, The Fantastic Four, Blade, Avengers 5, and Avengers: Secret Wars are the only confirmed projects for Phase Six. Feige also stated that the only movie confirmed for 2027 is Secret Wars, making it the earliest possible release date for Nova.

Previous comments about Nova project

arlier, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television, Brad Winderbaum, mentioned that Nova was in the re-development stage and likely to enter the MCU with his own Disney+ series. Sharing his excitement about the Nova project, Winderbaum said that everyone loves Nova and that Marvel Studios is working on its re-development. "We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce."

Winderbaum had hoped to see Nova on the big screen soon. Now, following Feige's comment, it's clear that the project is moving forward. Fans might even see Nova making cameo appearances in other Marvel projects after the series.

Some fans may argue about the delay in bringing Nova to the MCU, but from another perspective, this is actually a good sign. It indicates that Marvel is once again focusing on quality rather than quantity.

