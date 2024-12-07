Kim Kardashian Breaks Foot Ahead of Christmas, Shares Injury Update on Instagram: 'FML'

Kim Kardashian will have to celebrate Christmas with a broken foot, as the reality star revealed she injured her leg via an Instagram story on Friday, December 6.

“FML,” she captioned the image showing her balancing on her injured foot, covered in a black bandage, using a pair of crutches. “Broken foot for the holidays,” she added.

The SKIMS founder also added the tune Clumsy by Fergie to her story. At the moment, it’s unknown how Kim broke her foot or how long her recovery time will be. However, she was seen earlier this week wearing a pair of sparkly heels with a racy outfit while riding an e-bike in the dark. So, it’s assumed that’s when she sustained the injury.

Elsewhere, Kim recently celebrated her eldest son Saint West’s birthday on Instagram. Sharing cuddly pictures of her nine-year-old, the entrepreneur called her rapidly growing son her "little man" while wishing he would always want to snuggle and have fun with her.

Kardashian, who also shares daughters North (11), and Chicago (6), and son Psalm (5) with ex-husband Kanye West, is, however, largely a single parent to her kids, according to insiders. A source recently revealed to People that the Grammy winner is not around much, leaving the mom of four to take care of their children alone, which is taking a toll on her emotionally, even though she has help.

Kim and Kanye were married between 2014 and 2021. Shortly after their separation three years ago, West married his current wife, Bianca Censori. Kim, meanwhile, dated Pete Davidson briefly. Following their separation in 2022, she has not been linked to anyone else and has, in fact, publicly discussed how she is taking a break from dating for a while and prioritizing herself and her kids.

Enough with the sad story. We’re just excited for the annual KarJenner Christmas gathering pictures to drop and to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ever-extravagant famous family's holiday celebration.

Last year, Kim hosted her clan at her $60 million L.A. pad, which she had turned into a winter wonderland with fake snow and sledding arrangements. Notable attendees at the party included Paris Hilton, David Geffen, and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou.

