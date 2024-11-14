‘Kinda Feels Lonely’: Lindsie Chrisley Opens Up About Experiencing Anxiety In Her New Home

Lindsie Chrisley, star of Chrisley Knows Best, is getting used to living alone after moving into a new home. She recently closed on her previous house, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

On an episode of The Southern Tea podcast, which she cohosts with Karley Lane, Lindsie opened up about her transition and the challenges of adjusting to her new environment.

“It kinda feels nice,” Lindsie shared about her move, “but it kinda feels lonely.” While the change brings excitement, it also comes with moments of unease.

Speaking candidly, she described her experience living solo and an anxiety attack she had recently. “I would like to tell you about my panic attack that I had this morning and why my skin was crawling,” she said.

During the episode, Lindsie detailed how she felt physically uneasy one morning after trying to go back to sleep. She stated that she felt like she was itching everywhere and she immediately felt like she was going to throw up.

Instead of letting the experience overwhelm her, Lindsie decided to analyze the situation and find ways to process her emotions. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna dissect some of this stuff on The Southern Tea,’” she said. “Maybe people will relate to it... there are these learning curves that make everybody uncomfortable for a period of time.”

Advertisement

Her cohost agreed, acknowledging how fast the move had happened. Lindsie reflected on her recent lifestyle, which had been filled with constant travel and little downtime.

She said that it’s been a lot of hopping on planes, unpacking a bag, and repacking to go somewhere else, admitting that the fast pace likely contributed to her anxiety.

In a November 7 episode of her other podcast, Coffee Convos, which she cohosts with Kailyn Lowry, Lindsie shared the emotional journey of selling her previous home. The house held significant memories from her life, including moments tied to her divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell in 2021.

Lindsie said that she went to her closing for her house, and a song that she listened to heavily through her divorce, Let That Pony Run, came on. The podcast host said she pulled into the closing office, and immediately, that song came on, and she was just sitting there in her car, weeping.

Advertisement

Lindsie admitted she felt overwhelmed by the emotional weight of letting go of her old home. She said she cried about her divorce in that house, and she cried about her parents being on trial when she lived there, referencing her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are currently serving prison sentences for tax evasion and fraud.

ALSO READ: Eva Longoria Opens Up About Her Decision To Move Family Abroad Away From 'Dystopian' US: 'I Get To Escape'