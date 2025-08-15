Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Turn Heads in Coordinated Looks During West Hollywood Girls’ Night Out

Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a stylish girls’ night out in West Hollywood on August 13. The trio was spotted heading to dinner at Alba in coordinated looks, turning the outing into a fashionable statement.

Bella and Kylie wore sleek black dresses, Bella styling her hair in a slick bun, while Kylie kept her hair loose. Hailey chose a black-and-white polka dot bodycon dress. All three completed their nighttime outfits with trendy black sunglasses, as reported by E! News. Bella wore Velvet Canyon’s The Noughties, while Kylie and Bella carried black purses. Hailey opted to go without a bag, carrying only her phone in a yellow Rhode Beauty lip gloss case.

Afternoon celebration for Bella Hadid’s new perfume

Earlier that day, Kylie, Hailey and Kendall Jenner attended Bella’s launch event for her fifth Orebella fragrance, Eternal Roots. The celebration took place in a garden setting with pink umbrellas and signature cocktails.

Kylie Jenner praised the fragrance on Instagram, calling it “soooooo yummy” while sharing a close-up of the gold-topped bottle designed to resemble a red jewel. She also posted a group photo featuring Bella, Hailey, Kendall and model Alex Consani.

Hailey shared her own tribute to Bella, posting a video of the model holding her new fragrance and writing, “love you ethereal princess.”

Here’s how they ended the night

After the perfume launch, Kylie, Hailey and Alex wrapped up their celebrations with martinis, each served with olives. The group’s day transitioned from a product launch to a night out.

Bella Hadid’s fragrance launch wasn’t the only celebration for the group this week. Just days earlier, Kylie Jenner marked her 28th birthday with a series of events. The festivities included a cake decorated by kids, a paint-and-sip session recreating her viral “rise and shine” meme, and an outdoor dinner hosted by Kendall Jenner.

Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, joined the celebrations. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram on August 12, Kylie wrote, “Best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!”

