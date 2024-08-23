Late Actress Shannen Doherty To Be Honored During 90s Con With Holly Marie Combs And Charmed Cast

Actress Shannen Doherty will be honored at the 90s Con held in Daytona Beach. This will be done in a special way, as the convention is set to host a taping of the House of Halliwell podcast, which seems like an effort to make this event extra special for the beloved star, per US Weekly.

According to the publication, Shannen Doherty will be honored on Saturday, September 14, at the 90s Con in Daytona Beach. The tribute will take place during a special taping of the House of Halliwell podcast, aptly titled House of Halliwell: A Tribute to Shannen Doherty. The podcast will be co-hosted by her former Charmed co-stars, including Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller.

As per the outlet, 90s Con co-founders Liliana Kligman and Christina Figliolia stated, “Shannen was such a joy to have attend our conventions.” The statement added that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was undoubtedly a fan favorite at the Con, where fans “loved meeting” her.

The statement further shared that they were honored by the House of Halliwell podcast deciding to contribute their stories at 90s Con. They expressed that it would provide the 90s Con family and fans with an opportunity to remember and celebrate this “amazing young woman.”

The taping will begin after the convention floor closes on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET and will require a separate ticket for entrance. The event will also feature a few special guests. Following the taping, fans will be able to listen to it on iHeartPodcasts shortly thereafter, according to the publication.

The House of Halliwell: A Charmed Rewatch podcast, which has been airing since 2022, primarily discusses behind-the-scenes stories, episode recaps, and insights into the Charmed series.

For the unversed, actress Shannen Doherty passed away at the age of 53 on July 14 after a long battle with breast cancer. Following her passing, her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs spoke about Doherty on the House of Halliwell podcast.

Combs, emotionally reflecting on the loss, admitted that she has had little time to process how everything has unfolded. She expressed that she believed Shannen did as much as she could in the time she had, but the tragic part was that they all thought they had more time.

Combs also shared that they had significant plans for the year and did not anticipate that the beloved actress would be leaving them so soon.

