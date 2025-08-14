Leonardo DiCaprio Says Turning 50 Has Changed His Outlook on Life, But Claims He is 'Emotionally 35'

Leonardo DiCaprio has changed the way he views life after turning 50. The actor sat down for a conversation with the director, Paul Thomas Anderson, for Esquire’s Mavericks of Hollywood issue, where he talked about his best work, according to him, and the inspiration that keeps him going.

The Titanic star, in the beginning, went on to admit that despite his physical age being 50, he feels no more than 35 emotionally.

The actor shared that he looks up to his mom, who would act exactly as she thinks. She does not waste time faking her personality or being the person she is not.

Leonardo DiCaprio on being 50

While in talks with the director of his upcoming film, One Battle After Another, DiCaprio was asked if he reflected on his life after turning 50. The actor quipped, "Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time." He added, "I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Oscar-winning actor mentioned his mom, noting her as an example of how "she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

Moreover, for the actor, being in the industry includes "being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life—the personal and professional."

As for his professional career, DiCaprio began with a role on television and later went on to star in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1993, giving the actor his first Academy Award nomination. In later years, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star received six nominations in the Best Actor category and went on to win one for his portrayal of Hugh Glass in The Revenant.

Leonardo DiCaprio will next be seen in One Battle After Another, alongside Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Chase Infinity, among others. The movie hits theaters on September 26, 2025.

