Little Mix Alum Jade Thirlwall Remembers Liam Payne As 'First Friend' She Made In Industry Amid His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Jade Thirlwall is remembering Liam Payne as the “first friend” she made in the music industry following her 2008 audition on The X Factor. For those unversed, Payne, who passed away at age 31 on October 16 after falling several feet from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, also auditioned for the same British reality show in the same year as Thirlwall.

“The news of Liam passing is truly heartbreaking,” said Thirlwall, a member of the currently defunct English girl group Little Mix. “Sending so much love to his family, friends, fans, loved ones, and all who knew him,” she added, along with a bandaged red heart emoji.

The Angel of My Dreams singer noted in her tribute message that she and Payne "fell out of touch as the years went by, but back in 2008, he was the first friend" she made in this industry. "Both of us so young and ambitious, both hoping we’d make it. I hope you are at peace now.”

Her tribute to Payne, shared on her Instagram Stories, included a throwback photo of herself with the One Direction star.

Among other pop stars who expressed grief over the Teardrops singer’s untimely and tragic demise are Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, Paris Hilton, Ty Dolla $ign, and, of course, his former bandmates Zayn, Harry, Louis, and Niall.

Payne, in fact, was in Argentina to support his ex-bandmate Niall Horan, who performed in Buenos Aires on October 2.

A fan of the late singer named Noelia told People recently that only two weeks before Payne’s death, she had a few interactions with him while he was at Horan’s show, and the singer seemed happy.

“I ran into him by chance. I found out on Twitter that he was here for Niall’s show,” she told the outlet. “We took photos together. I waited for him to approach us, and we took pictures with all the fans,” Noelia recalled, adding, “He talked to us, hugged us, and even made jokes.”

She noted that when Horan began singing one of the One Direction songs, everyone was looking at Payne, who was “dancing, waving, and cheering.”

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, his parents, and friends, along with millions of fans who, although struggling to process his loss, are finding the strength to celebrate his life and legacy.

