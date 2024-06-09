Mamie Laverock's Family Provides Actress' Health Update Amid Recovery From Five-Story Fall; Shares Pic Of Hand From Hospital

Actress Mamie Laverock, known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan in Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart, fell from a balcony walkway after intensive treatment for a previous medical emergency. She is currently on life support and her family has shared a glimpse into her recovery.

According to a post shared on her official Facebook shared on Friday, June 7, Laverock is still recovering in the hospital.

Mamie Laverock's family shares a new glimpse into her ongoing recovery

The post, which has no caption, features a photo of Mamie Laverock's hand, which is hooked up to an IV cannula and holding a teddy bear. The image also shows a bit of her hospital bed and gown.

In an earlier post shared on May 31, Laverock's mother, Nicole Rockmann shared several pictures of the actress throughout the years and wrote, “Flashback Friday. Just looking at some pictures today.” “Thinking about you Mamie every minute,” she added. “Love Mom.”

On May 30, a family spokesperson of Laverock confirmed to PEOPLE that she was released from surgery. The same day, her mother provided an update about Laverock’s condition and told the Los Angeles Times that Laverock opened her eyes for the first time since the fall, which occurred on May 26.

"Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared," Rockmann told the outlet, adding that “the story will be told."

Advertisement

Rockmann revealed Laverock suffered significant injuries in the accident, stating she was in tremendous pain and required sedation to stay alive as she recovered from her surgeries. She also noted that the Hallmark star was aware and able to squeeze her hand.

In a later GoFundMe update, Rockmann, as well as Laverock's father, John Laverock, and stepfather, Rob Compton, revealed that the star "has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today."

"We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26," the update read.

Mamie Laverock's mother blamed the hospital for her fall

Mamie Laverock's mother blamed St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, for her daughter's fall, which occurred during a medical emergency in early May. "This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability," Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

"We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong," she added. "It's unbelievable that she’s with us."

Noting that her injuries were life-threatening and that the actress is currently on life support, Rockmann told the Times that the fall was not intended or a suicide attempt. She also said the family plans to take legal action against the hospital, describing it as a "negligence-type case."

Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul's Hospital, confirmed to the portal that an incident happened at the hospital but did not provide details due to patient privacy.

"In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety," Gibbon said. "Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Laverock portrayed Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023. Her performance earned her the 2015 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under, as well as a 2014 Joey Award in Vancouver for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

ALSO READ: When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock Is Fighting For Her Life After Fall From Five-Story Balcony