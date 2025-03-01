Mark Zuckerberg Surprises Wife Priscilla Chan; Rocks Benson Boone’s Sequined Jumpsuit to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Mark Zuckerberg made an impromptu costume change in celebration of his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday. He pulled off a bold look and a performance to surprise his life partner.

The Meta CEO was the host of the black tie party but stole the show himself with a surprise performance, dramatically changing his appearance halfway through. Dressed in a traditional black tuxedo at first, Zuckerberg shocked onlookers when two aides ripped it off to reveal the same blue glittery jumpsuit Benson Boone donned at the Grammys 2025.

Speaking of his thrill at the moment, Zuckerberg highlighted that milestone birthdays were worth something special and thanked Boone for letting him borrow the now-famous jumpsuit. He shared a video montage of his performance capturing Chan's heartwarming reaction on Instagram.

Zuckerberg wrote in the caption, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

Responses online were mixed, with some finding it funny and others shocked at the spectacle. One user commented, "Your commitment to the bit is unmatched," while another quipped, "Zuck 2.0 hits different."

Chan, however, seemed to thoroughly enjoy the show, laughing and cheering along with the audience as her husband gave a high-energy performance.

The tech billionaire added Boone’s latest single Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else to his video; however, it is unclear which song he actually sang at Chan's 40th birthday party.

Taking it even further with the night's fun, Zuckerberg also posted a picture of Benson Boone's glitzy ensemble on his Instagram Stories. He captioned the first picture, "Full Send @bensonboone," followed by a fit-check clip of himself wearing the tux with the surprise jumpsuit underneath, writing, "Ok, I get it... it's pretty snug."

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's romance began in 2003 when they met at Harvard University. Nine years later, the couple tied the knot and now are parents to three children—Maxima, 9, August, 7, and Aurelia, 2.