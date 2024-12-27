‘May You Find A Light To Guide You Home’: Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional After Receiving Savannah Guthrie’s Secret Santa Gift

Hoda Kotb gets emotional upon receiving a special gift from Savannah Guthrie on the occasion of Christmas. The cast members of the Today Show participated in the tradition of Secret Santa on set, and the co-host presented Kotb with a pair of wishing candles, accompanied by a small square that included the quote, “May you find a light to guide you home.” While opening the gift, the journalist became teary-eyed. The quote holds special meaning for the duo.

After opening the Secret Santa gift, the 60-year-old revealed that the line printed on the candles is from the Josh Garrels song, May You Find a Light.

She went on to say, "It's a beautiful song that Savannah gave to me every time I was going through something new." As Kotb was sharing the memory, the song began playing on the speakers. In a surprised reaction, the journalist said, "Oh my God, it's too much. Oh my God, the song."

In response to the TV host’s reaction, Guthrie said, "I thought you could put it on your desk in the morning when you're reading your stuff."

Kotb is set to exit the Today Show on January 10, after co-hosting the program alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker for the past 17 years. In addition to tearing up over the meaningful Secret Santa gift, Kotb shared her favorite part of the present. She revealed, "You know what I love about this the most? That's your handwriting. I love you."

Advertisement

Guthrie also received a thoughtful gift during the exchange, courtesy of Craig Melvin. He gifted the co-host a dog sweater for her pet, Fetch. Joking about the present, Guthrie quipped, "You made Fetch happen!"

Later in the celebrations, Melvin received a New York Mets blanket from Hoda Kotb. Overjoyed with the gift, the broadcaster exclaimed, "I will treasure this forever."

Regarding her departure from the Today Show, Kotb explained that she felt it was time to focus on spending more time with her daughters and family members. The journalist announced her exit in September through a heartfelt letter penned to the network.