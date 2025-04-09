Meghan Markle Uses Only First Name On New Podcast After Coming Under Fire For Wanting To Use ‘Sussex’

Meghan Markle’s name is notorious when it comes to being a subject of netizens' criticism. Last month, she came under fire after she told Mindy Kaling that she’s a "Sussex now" on her show, With Love, Meghan.

And in a latest update, in her new podcast titled, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Suits fame addressed herself as “I’m Meghan” at the beginning of the premiere episode, ditching ‘Markle’ and ‘Sussex.’

The guest on her podcast was none other than Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble. After Markle finished the episode, the credits were listed by a different individual, per Page Six. That person stated, “Confessions of a Female Founder is a production of Lemonada Media, created and hosted by Meghan.”

But apart from that, even the promotional banner of her podcast on streaming services also reportedly utilized her first name by mentioning: ‘Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan.’

It is truly surprising as this comes after Markle became a hot topic among social media users for seemingly asking to be addressed as a Sussex when Kaling appeared as a guest on With Love, Meghan.

For the unversed, in the episode, the Late Night actress stated that she did not think any individuals in the world knew that “Meghan Markle” ate at Jack in the Box. To this, the host laughed and said, “It’s so funny,” adding, “You keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Markle went on to share that it held a lot of meaning to her to share a “family name” with her spouse, Prince Harry, and their two children– Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

This clip did not take much time to go viral on various social media platforms, garnering instant criticism and trolling by netizens.

The audience can stream With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

