‘My Life Keeps Imitating Art’: Kaley Cuoco Talks About An ‘Awkward Encounter’ That Gave Her PTSD From Blow-Dryers

Kaley Cuoco recalled the time she was “dramatically” blow-drying her hair at a hotel, unbeknownst to the fact that a “random stranger” who she thought might have been a staff member was in her room. During the actress's appearance on Late Night talk show, she told host Seth Meyers that a “very weird thing” happened to her two hours ago.

While the Big Band Theory alum was getting her hair and make-up done for the show, she had PTSD from the incident while looking at the blow-dryer. “The blow-dryer starts, and I immediately got PTSD because I put this out of my mind," she said. Before sharing the story, Cuoco revealed that she never told this story before, even to her family.

"'I have to tell everyone what just happened,'" she recalled. It all began when she dared to use the shower while "butt naked." Listening to Cuoco’s remark, the host chimed in, joking, “That's the appropriate way to shower. Don't blame yourself.” The actress recalled blow-drying her hair “butt-naked” before entering the shower.

"So I'm really dramatically blow-drying my hair — it felt like I was in a commercial. And I look up. In the mirror, I see a man in my room," she revealed, much to everyone's shock. She recalled the guy slowly backing out of the room, "almost like when you see a bear," until she yelled, "Sir." That's when he quickly picked up speed and apologized, but the incident left her frozen and traumatized.

"He runs out, and I'm just standing there with the blow dryer on," she said before exclaiming, "What was that?! Like, I think he worked at the hotel… I hope!" When Meyers pointed out that the incident rang a bell to Cuoco's Flight Attendant character — the disaster-prone Cassie Bowden — she agreed. "My life keeps imitating art," she quipped.