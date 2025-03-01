Natalie Portman, Lena Dunham’s Rom-Com Good Sex Lands at Netflix After Bidding War; All You Need to Know
Natalie Portman and Lena Dunham's upcoming age-gap rom-com Good Sex is set to arrive on Netflix. Read on to know the details.
Netflix beat out several competitors to buy world rights to Natalie Portman and Lena Dunham's next rom-com, Good Sex.
According to Deadline, the streaming giant sealed the deal for a whopping 55 million USD. Despite a comparatively sluggish European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, backroom negotiations resulted in one of the festival's largest sales.
The film, directed and written by Dunham and starring Portman, generated a fierce bidding war just a month ago, with all the major streaming companies such as Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros., and Netflix vying for it.
Good Sex follows Portman's Ally, 40, who is a successful couples therapist who survived a doomed relationship. Pursued back into the frenetic New York dating world, she finds herself torn between two vastly different love interests—a steamy fling with a person in his twenties and another conventional relationship with a rich man in his fifties.
Ally is torn between these two love interests; she finds herself wrestling with her wants and risking losing both men along the way. Girls creator Dunham stars as Ally's best friend in the age-gap romance movie.
The Oscar-winning actress previously mentioned that she is a great fan of Dunham's directorial work and has cited Tiny Furniture as a source of inspiration.
She told Entertainment Weekly, "I remember seeing 'Tiny Furniture,' Lena Dunham's film, and when the credits rolled, I started crying because it was written by Lena Dunham, starring Lena Dunham, produced by Lena Dunham, and directed by Lena Dunham."
"This young woman has no fear of saying, 'I did it; I did all of this.' And it was so good. It inspired me to not be afraid of that (criticism)," Portman added.
Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for Natalie Portman's rom-com Good Sex.
