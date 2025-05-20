Natalie Portman Shares BTS Details From Fountain of Youth Set: ‘John Krasinski Is Such a Good…’

Natalie Portman recently opened up about her experience working with John Krasinski in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth. Speaking to PEOPLE at the movie’s premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles on Monday, May 19, the Black Swan actress shared why playing Krasinski’s sister was such a special experience for her.

“It was so incredible to get to work with John. He’s so funny. He’s so kind, such a good actor and to play brother and sister was really fun,” said Portman. “Both of us, I think, had an imagination of what it might be like.”

Natalie Portman, who is an only child, said she had always imagined what it would be like to have siblings. That made her role as Charlotte Purdue even more meaningful. “I'm an only child and he has only brothers, so we both kind of had that lifetime imagination of what it would be like to bring to our characters,” she said.

John Krasinski, known for his role in The Office, is PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. He has two older brothers, Paul Krasinski, a tech CEO, and Dr. Kevin Krasinski, an orthopedic surgeon.

Portman shared that the cast and crew developed a close bond while filming in various locations around the world. She said it was a great experience to travel to incredible places with the entire team and that they had a strong sense of togetherness and fun throughout the shoot. She also mentioned that filming at the pyramids and in Vienna felt magical.

The mystery-adventure film, directed by Guy Ritchie, follows Luke Purdue (Krasinski), a treasure hunter who reconnects with his estranged sister Charlotte (Portman) for a global mission to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.

Funded by a mysterious billionaire named Owen Carver (played by Domhnall Gleeson), the brother-sister duo sets off on a high-stakes treasure hunt. But Carver may have secret plans of his own.

Krasinski shared in the production notes that he loved the contrast between Luke and Charlotte. Director Guy Ritchie added that there will always be squabbling between brothers and sisters, and he considers that kind of banter to be the best form of arguing.

Fountain of Youth also stars Eiza González, Stanley Tucci, Laz Alonso, and Arian Moayed. The film premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 23.

