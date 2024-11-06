‘No Matter Who Wins Or Loses’: Chris Pratt Urges Unity Among Americans Regardless Of Presidential Election Result

Chris Pratt is urging Americans to come together, no matter the result of the 2024 Presidential Election. In an op-ed for The Sunday Paper, a platform run by his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, Pratt shared his thoughts on unity and the importance of helping each other.

"How do we become a nation of honorable winners and graceful losers?" he wrote. "It starts with remembering no matter who wins or loses, there are still going to be people who need help in this country."

Pratt, known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, stated that the outcome of the election isn’t as crucial as the way Americans treat one another. He admitted to spending a lot of time “doomscrolling” through election news, a habit many can relate to.

Pratt shared his understanding of the emotional stakes on both sides. "Like so many of us, I’ve been doomscrolling my way through this election season," he began.

"And I see things from both sides. I understand that people’s lives and rights are on the line. I also see that there are millions of people who feel overlooked and invisible to our government and are desperate for something to change."

Pratt mentioned his upbringing in a small American town, where his parents struggled financially. “I grew up poor,” he stated, adding that his parents had to fight to make ends meet.

Even though his life has drastically changed since then, he still sees things through the lens of everyday Americans. This perspective, he says, helps him grasp the concerns of people on both sides of the political spectrum.

To illustrate his point, Pratt reflected on the lessons he learned from playing sports as a child. He said that understanding how to lose gracefully was essential.

"I’ve been thinking a lot about where we’ll be as a nation on November 6th, how we can attempt to move forward after so much division, and how some of the lessons that sports teach us may be just what all of us need as we chart a course forward," he wrote.

Pratt explained that in sports, losing is a part of the game and not everyone’s team can win. He said that sometimes your team doesn’t win.

He added that he feels as though we live in a time now when so many people have yet to learn that lesson. He described the 2024 presidential election as the biggest game of all time with Team Red versus Team Blue.

