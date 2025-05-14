One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Whisks Girlfriend Zara McDermott Away; Find Out Secret Getaway Location
Louis Tomlinson is going all out for new girlfriend Zara McDermott, flying her 5,000 miles to Costa Rica for a lavish getaway as their romance intensifies.
Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott are taking their blossoming relationship to new heights—literally. The One Direction star recently flew the former Love Island contestant turned documentary maker all the way to Costa Rica for a romantic escape, sparing no expense to spend time together while he records his next album.
According to insiders, Louis arranged first-class travel for Zara, flying her from London to the idyllic beaches of Santa Teresa, where they’re staying in a secluded coastal villa. The spontaneous trip meant Zara skipped the TV BAFTAs, but insiders say she had no hesitation choosing quality time with Louis over the red carpet.
“Louis and Zara are going from strength to strength,” a source shared. “He’s been in Costa Rica for a few weeks working on his album and wanted to show her around while having her close.”
This isn’t the couple’s first international getaway. Just weeks ago, Zara joined Louis in Malibu before they returned to the UK, where they were spotted enjoying everyday activities—including a low-key shopping trip to Sainsbury’s—proving their romance is as down-to-earth as it is glamorous.
Louis is set to return to the UK soon to participate in Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, but don’t expect Zara in the stands. With her ex, Sam Thompson, also playing in the match, she’s opting to support Louis from afar to avoid unnecessary drama.
From shopping trips in the UK to romantic getaways in Costa Rica, Louis and Zara are fast becoming one of the most watched new couples in entertainment. With their relationship quietly flourishing out of the spotlight, fans can expect to see more of this globe-trotting duo—just not on the sidelines at Soccer Aid.
