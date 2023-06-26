paramount plus movies

Looking for top-notch entertainment at a wallet-friendly price? Look no further than Paramount+. Packed with an array of quality content, this streaming service stands tall, outshining even its predecessors. For just $4.99 a month, subscribers gain access to a treasure trove of movies that are bound to captivate. Whether you're craving classic films or craving the latest TV shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+ has got you covered. Brace yourself as we present our ultimate list of the best movies on Paramount+.

Looking for more recommendations? Don't miss out on our handpicked lists of the finest films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Disney+. And if you're craving captivating series, check out our compilation of the best shows on Paramount+.





1. The Lost City (2022)

Release date: 2022

2022 Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Directed by: Aaron & Adam Nee

Aaron & Adam Nee Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 52 min

1 hr 52 min Genre: Action-Adventure Comedy

Action-Adventure Comedy OTT platform: Paramount+

Loretta Sage, a popular romantic adventure novelist, gets into serious trouble when the wealthy Abigail Fairfax abducts her, determined to uncover a treasure from one of her books. Fortunately, her clumsy cover model, Alan Caprison, and a skilled hunter named Jack Trainer step in to save her. With Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage, Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax, Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison, and Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer, enjoy an action-packed romantic escapade like no other!

2. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley

Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hr 14 min

2 hr 14 min Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Fantasy, Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

After countless attempts, the popular tabletop RPG finally gets a movie adaptation that hits the mark: Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, this hilarious and epic film captures the essence of a group of misfit adventurers saving the world. Join them as they rescue a young girl and battle to prevent a kingdom from being consumed by darkness. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to D&D, this adventure is a must-see introduction to the captivating world of roleplaying.

3. Book Club (2018)

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Directed by: Bill Holderman

Bill Holderman Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 44 min

1 hr 44 min Genre: Romance Comedy

Romance Comedy OTT platform: Paramount+

Book Club is a delightful romantic comedy featuring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. These fabulous women, in their golden years, find inspiration to spice up their lives through the Fifty Shades series. With hilarious performances from Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson, and Don Johnson, love interests intertwine with the women as they discover new loves and rekindle old flames. Bill Holderman makes his directorial debut and co-writes the script with Erin Simms, delivering a charming exploration of sexuality, sensuality, and the joys of love.

4. Scream VI (2023)

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hrs 2 min

2 hrs 2 min Genre: Horror

Horror OTT platform: Paramount+

In the sixth chapter of the Scream movie franchise, Scream VI, survivors Sam and Tara Carpenter head to New York City for a fresh start. It takes place a year after the events of the fifth installment and brings back familiar faces like Gale Weathers and the Meeks-Martin twins. Scream VI is an exciting and gory addition to the series, filled with slasher thrills. It keeps the tension high and paves the way for future adventures.

5. 80 For Brady (2023)

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Directed by: Kyle Marvin

Kyle Marvin Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 38 min

1 hr 38 min Genre: Comedy

Comedy OTT platform: Paramount+

Based on a true story, 80 For Brady is a delightful comedy following four friends on a mission to meet football legend Tom Brady at the 2017 Super Bowl. The film stars renowned comedians Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, along with Oscar winners Rita Moreno and Sally Field, creating a hilarious and heartwarming adventure suitable for all ages. Audiences can look forward to numerous sports cameos and unexpected appearances from personalities like chef Guy Fieri and modern icon Billy Porter. 80 For Brady embraces the absurdity while maintaining its poignant message.

6. Babylon (2022)

Release date: 2022

2022 Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 3 hr 9 min

3 hr 9 min Genre: Drama

Drama OTT platform: Paramount+

Babylon captures the allure of old Hollywood, from the silent to sound film era. Writer/director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) passionately embraces this golden age, blending the brightness of La La Land with the darkness of Whiplash. With an ensemble cast, Diego Calva (The Inmate) and Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) deliver captivating performances that steal the spotlight. They mesmerize audiences with their larger-than-life portrayals, leaving an indelible mark on every frame.





7. Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes

Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Colton Haynes IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Directed by: Russell Mulcahy

Russell Mulcahy Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hrs 20 min

2 hrs 20 min Genre: Drama

Drama OTT platform: Paramount+

In "Teen Wolf: The Movie," Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, reunites with his allies in Beacon Hills to battle a terrifying new evil. The film brings back familiar creatures like Banshees and Hellhounds, along with the beloved faces of Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois) and Colton Haynes. Packed with action and adventure, the movie follows McCall and his shapeshifting friends as they strive to defeat the deadly new threat and fulfill his Alpha destiny. Get ready for an epic supernatural showdown!

8. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Release date: 2004

2004 Cast: Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell

Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 34 min

1 hr 34 min Genre: Comedy

Comedy OTT platform: Paramount+

Adam McKay's directorial debut, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, is undeniably one of the funniest films of the 2000s. Despite its saturation in pop culture, the movie's hilarity endures, thanks to the outstanding ensemble cast featuring Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner. This eccentric team of characters will strip on air or bring a grenade to a news team brawl, making Anchorman wonderfully odd and endlessly amusing, no matter how familiar you are with its scenes and dialogue.



9. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Release date: 2022

2022 Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hrs 10 min

2 hrs 10 min Genre: Action

Action OTT platform: Paramount+

Tom Cruise returns to the skies after three decades in "Top Gun: Maverick," a thrilling sequel to the iconic 1986 film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie follows Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) as he confronts his haunting past while leading a new generation of elite trainees. Packed with young talent like Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell, the film delivers adrenaline, breathtaking stunts, and a touch of cheesy romance. "Top Gun: Maverick" honors its predecessor while charting an exciting new course.





10. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Release date: 2013

2013 Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hr 30 min

2 hr 30 min Genre: Black Comedy Biopic

Black Comedy Biopic OTT platform: Paramount+

This is the true story of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker and felon played by Leonardo DiCaprio. His memoir served as inspiration for the film. The movie depicts Belfort's ruthless journey to riches and his subsequent downfall filled with fraud. DiCaprio's outstanding performance earned him a Golden Globe award.





11. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Release date: 2016

2016 Cast: John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, Max Martini

John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, Max Martini IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by: Michael Bay

Michael Bay Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hr 24 min

2 hr 24 min Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller OTT platform: Paramount+

"13 Hours" tells the gripping true tale of six brave CIA contractors who stepped forward when no one else would, determined to rescue a stranded U.S. Ambassador. Set against the backdrop of Libya's political turmoil in 2012, this gritty war drama focuses on their heroic mission through the blood-soaked streets of Benghazi, as they risked everything to save a fellow countryman.

12. A Quiet Place (2018)

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: John Krasinski

John Krasinski Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 30 min

1 hr 30 min Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Horror

Post-Apocalyptic Horror OTT platform: Paramount+

In a world of silence, Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) fight to protect their children from deadly aliens. These creatures hunt and kill using sound, leaving the Abbott family in constant danger. Their survival becomes a relentless struggle in a post-apocalyptic Earth.





13. Infinite (2021)

Release date: 2021

2021 Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejoifor

Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejoifor IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 46 min

1 hr 46 min Genre: Sci-Fi Action

Sci-Fi Action OTT platform: Paramount+

Evan McCauley, played by Mark Wahlberg, undergoes a life-altering revelation: his hallucinations aren't schizophrenia, but glimpses of his past lives. As an Infinite, he has experienced countless deaths and rebirths. This newfound knowledge propels him on a quest to rediscover his previous identities.





14. Interstellar (2014)

Release date: 2014

2014 Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 2 hr 49 min

2 hr 49 min Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction OTT platform: Paramount+

In "Interstellar," Matthew McConaughey portrays Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot. As Earth becomes inhospitable for living, he embarks on a mission to explore uncharted planets. However, his decision comes at a cost, he must leave his daughter behind. The movie received prestigious awards for its stunning visual effects, including an Academy Award and a BAFTA.

15. Through Black Spruce (2018)

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: Tanaya Beatty, Brandon Oakes, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene

Tanaya Beatty, Brandon Oakes, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Directed by: Don McKellar

Don McKellar Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run Time: 1 hr 51 min

1 hr 51 min Genre: Drama

Drama OTT platform: Paramount+

Tanaya Beatty portrays the characters of Susanna, a Cree model who goes missing, and her twin sister Annie. Annie delves into the investigation of her sister's disappearance while assuming the social role that Susanna left vacant.

