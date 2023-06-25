best shows on paramount plus

Paramount+ may be a newcomer to the streaming scene, but it packs a punch with its impressive content library. Born from the merger of CBS All Access and Viacom in 2019, this streaming service offers something for everyone. From Nickelodeon's delightful offerings for kids to captivating Star Trek adventures for sci-fi enthusiasts, Paramount+ caters to diverse audiences. With an affordable price tag of just $4.99 per month (with ads), it's a steal. Whether you're considering a subscription or already a member, this guide will help you discover the top-notch shows on Paramount+. So, let's get started on your streaming journey!





1. The Offer (2022)

Release date: 28 April 2022

28 April 2022 Cast: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, Juno Temple

Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, Juno Temple IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Directed by: Michael Tolkin

Michael Tolkin Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: Season 1

Season 1 Genre: Drama/Adventure

Drama/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

"The Offer'' is an exhilarating addition to Paramount+, captivating viewers with its dramatized story of the making of "The Godfather," one of the greatest movies ever. This star-studded miniseries offers an exciting watch, presenting a captivating portrait of the historic production and the complex individuals behind it. While not entirely true, it brings the story to life brilliantly. Don't miss out! Add "The Offer'' to your watchlist now—it's an offer you can't refuse.





2. The Family Stallone (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Benjamin Hurvitz, Nadim Amiry

Benjamin Hurvitz, Nadim Amiry Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Step into the world of Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action star, as "The Family Stallone" takes you behind the scenes. This reality series showcases the day-to-day struggles of preserving the iconic Stallone name, without manufactured drama. Join the Stallone family, including Sylvester, his wife, and their three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, as they pave their own paths. With their father's unwavering support, they prove that he's always there for them, no matter what they do. Get ready for a slice-of-life story from a larger-than-life family!





3. Fatal Attraction (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss

Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Alexandra Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes

Alexandra Cunningham, Kevin J. Hynes Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Experience the electrifying evolution of a classic film with Fatal Attraction, an eight-episode, mind-bending series. Developed by Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) and Kevin J. Hynes, this psychological thriller delves deep into the tangled web of desire, control, and mental anguish. With a modern twist, Fatal Attraction updates the iconic story, featuring captivating performances from Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) and Lizzy Caplan as the mesmerizing duo at the heart of the gripping tale. Get ready for a steamy, suspenseful ride that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

4. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Marisa Davila, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey

Marisa Davila, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Annabel Oakes

Annabel Oakes Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Get ready to travel back in time to 1954 in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the beloved musical Grease. This toe-tapping musical comedy follows four teenage outcasts at Rydell High School. They come together, challenge the norm, and make the most of their high school years. Meet Marisa Davila, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, and Shanel Bailey as they star in this inspiring story. With a mix of lively musical theater and catchy rock 'n' roll songs, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will captivate and entertain young audiences nationwide.





5. School Spirits (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Peyton List, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia

Peyton List, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud

Megan Trinrud, Nate Trinrud Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

In this murder mystery thriller, high school becomes a haunting experience as our main character, 16-year-old Maddie (played by Peyton List), is murdered in the school's boiler room. She finds herself in the afterlife with other deceased students from the campus. Surprisingly, Maddie discovers she can still interact somehow with the living. Now, she must use all her sleuthing skills to solve her own murder. School Spirits has the polished vibe of popular teen dramas like Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars, but beneath the surface lies a dark tale of murder and betrayal.





6. Rabbit Hole (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Rob Yang

Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Rob Yang IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: John Requa, Glenn Ficarra

John Requa, Glenn Ficarra Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland, known for his role in "24," returns in a thrilling spy thriller alongside Charles Dance from "Game of Thrones" and Rob Yang from "Succession." Sutherland plays John Weir, a corporate spy who is wrongly accused of murder by a secretive organization. Now, he's on the run, fighting for his life. Along the way, he teams up with a group of allies who share his goals and are determined to stop a massive conspiracy that poses a threat to democracy. "Rabbit Hole" tackles current issues like privacy, data security, and voter manipulation, delivering intense action and gripping drama.





7. True Lies (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Erica Hernandez, Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey

Erica Hernandez, Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Matt Nix

Matt Nix Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

True Lies, the beloved action film originally starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, has been adapted into a fantastic and enjoyable family spy series. Ginger Gonzaga, known for her role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, takes on the lead role of Helen, a bored housewife who discovers her husband Harry's secret life as a spy. Gonzaga's performance is delightful, and the highlight of the show is watching her enthusiastically embrace dangerous situations with a can-do attitude, despite needing training. Steve Howey, known for Shameless, steps into Schwarzenegger's shoes, bringing charm and warmth to the role. Together, they team up with a quirky cast of characters to protect their kids, save the world, and repair their marriage.





8. Wolf Pack (2023-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Wolf Pack is an exciting new teen drama created by Jeff Davis, the mastermind behind Criminal Minds. While it may remind you of the beloved Teen Wolf series, Wolf Pack is a completely fresh concept with its own unique universe and captivating mythology. The show stars the enchanting Sarah Michelle Gellar, alongside Rodrigo Santoro (known for Love, Actually), Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard (from The Wilds). Based on Edo van Belkom's novels, Wolf Pack tells the story of a group of teenagers who transform into werewolves after being attacked by a mysterious creature during a wildfire. They later discover another pair of individuals who share a similar experience from a fire that occurred 16 years ago.





9. Criminal Minds: Evolution (2022-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster

Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution is an incredible continuation of the popular series Criminal Minds, which aired for 15 seasons. It brings back a core group of FBI agents in the Behavioral Analysis Unit, focusing on a network of serial killers. Instead of the usual procedural format, Criminal Minds: Evolution delves into how the pandemic forced criminals to adapt, pushing the BAU to step up their game. The show features familiar faces like Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster, reprising their beloved roles. Criminal Minds: Evolution marks an exciting new chapter in the Criminal Minds franchise.

10. Tulsa King (2022-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, brings us a new drama series called Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone in his first TV role, the show follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia man who starts over in Tulsa, Oklahoma after leaving prison. With a second season already confirmed, Tulsa King is set to be a hit. Stallone's captivating performance as "The General" and Sheridan's expertise in gritty macho dramas make this series a must-watch. Drawing on mob movie tropes and the theme of found families, Tulsa King tells the story of how "The General" recruits unlikely characters to help him build his new empire.





11. 1923 (2022-present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar,

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Introducing "1923," the latest prequel series in the Yellowstone universe by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the modern cowboy saga. Set after the successful series "1883," "1923" stars Harrison Ford (from "The Rise of Skywalker") and Helen Mirren (from "F9: The Fast Saga"). This gripping drama follows the new generation of the Dutton family as they settle in the Montana mountains. Facing the challenges of the Great Depression and Prohibition, the Duttons must navigate through historical hardships while showcasing their resilience. Over two seasons, "1923" explores the Dutton family's strength during Western Expansion and allows Sheridan to further refine his compelling rancher life stories.

12. Star Trek: Picard (2020-Present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd

Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman

Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Star Trek fans can be divided into two groups: those who prefer Captain Kirk and those who prefer Captain Picard. Star Trek: Picard is a show created for the latter group. It brings back Sir Patrick Stewart as an older and more troubled Jean-Luc Picard, and the first season solidified its place in the Star Trek universe. Season 2 expands the story with the return of beloved characters like Q and Guinan, played by Whoopi Goldberg. This series is a must-watch for sci-fi fans, especially those who loved Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard Season 3 will be the final season of the show.





13. Halo (2022-Present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Kyle Killen and Steven Kane

Kyle Killen and Steven Kane Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

Halo is an incredibly popular video game franchise. It took a while, but now it's finally been adapted into a TV show that does justice to the source material. The Paramount+ series may not be groundbreaking, but it's a solid adaptation that tells a great story. And it seems like the show will only improve in future seasons. So join in now and enjoy the exciting ride of Halo. Read our Halo review for more details and dive into this thrilling series.





14. iCarly (2021-Present)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Dan Schneider

Dan Schneider Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

The beloved Nickelodeon show "iCarly" has made a fantastic revival. It's a fun and heartwarming series that captures the essence of the original while updating the characters and settings for today's audience. Miranda Cosgrove reprises her role as Carly, who is now an influencer and decides to bring back her old webshow. Many of the beloved characters from the original show also return, creating a nostalgic experience for fans while still being enjoyable for new viewers.





15. Star Trek: The Original Series (1966-1969)

Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan

William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Directed by: Gene Roddenberry

Gene Roddenberry Suitable for: PG

PG Run Time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure OTT platform: Paramount+

The original Star Trek show is truly amazing, having grown into a massive franchise. It's considered one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever made. Captain Kirk, played by William Shatner, and Spock, portrayed by Leonard Nimoy, are iconic characters. Star Trek: The Original Series is a timeless watch, despite its dated effects and props. It's a fantastic choice for fans of classic sci-fi. The series follows Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they explore the mysteries of the universe. If you haven't watched it yet, be sure to add it to your list. Live long and prosper!

Also read: Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating