Pete Davidson Feels Guilty His Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Can’t Have Private ‘Ideal Pregnancy’ Because of Fame

Pete Davidson admits he feels guilty that his pregnant girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, cannot enjoy a private, ideal pregnancy due to his fame. The Saturday Night Live alum shared his thoughts during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club on iHeartRadio. Davidson said, “I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s***. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing.”

Advertisement

He added that pregnancy is meant to be a personal and beautiful experience, but his celebrity status makes it difficult. “She’s a very private person, and she’s the one doing all the work. It’s supposed to be a beautiful experience,” Davidson said. Despite his concerns, he confirmed that Hewitt has not expressed any resentment.

“She’s never made me feel this way or said anything. But I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

Here’s how they announced the pregnancy

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt revealed they were expecting their first child together last month through an Instagram post. The carousel post included photos of Hewitt at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of their baby, and candid moments of the couple. The caption read, “welp now everyone knows we had s-x.” According to Page Six, Hewitt is due in early winter.

Advertisement

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship timeline

The couple went public with their romance in March during a vacation in Florida. Sources told The Independent that they had only recently started dating but did not provide details on how they met. By May, the couple was reportedly planning to move in together. Hewitt also attended Davidson’s stand-up show in June, according to Page Six.

Before dating Davidson, Hewitt was linked to music producer Benny Blanco, who is now engaged to Selena Gomez. She and Blanco dated in 2019 after appearing in the music video for Blanco and Juice WRLD’s song Graduation.

Davidson ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in 2024, months before dating Hewitt. Over the years, he has been linked to several famous women, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. He was also engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Drake Bell Finalizes Divorce Steps With Janet Von Schmeling, Says They’re Focused on Son While 'Closing a Beautiful Chapter'