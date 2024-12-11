Pinkvilla at RSIFF: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What Set Sex and The City Apart from Any Other Scripted Show in 90s; 'It Was Just a Brand-New Voice'

Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on the Sex and the City era at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The show, which premiered in 1998, became one of the most loved series of the '90s, and the actress knew exactly why it stood out from others. According to the Emmy winner, SATC brought a shift in television’s cultural dynamic, which took people by surprise.

At the time, HBO was a relatively new channel that primarily focused on sporting events, movies, and male-oriented scripted television. “And along came this show with a female voice, a point of view and perspective,” Parker said.

The network also allowed for language that was not typically used by women, “more intimate types of conversations,” and female characters exploring and talking about their personal and professional lives. “It was a brand-new voice,” the actress added.

The way the storyline panned out over the years paid attention to Carrie Bradshaw’s (Parker) positive traits and shortcomings as a friend, wife, and professional. At the same time, it showed how “extraordinarily devoted” she had been to her friendships and her clarity about what’s “meaningful and consequential” in her life.

“I think the combination took the audience on a sort of singular adventure,” Parker added, and the crowd applauded her explanation. Sex and the City has become an integral part of pop culture and is often used as a lens to look at people’s lives in New York City.

Apart from starring in the show alongside Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, the Hocus Pocus actress was also a co-producer on the show and its latest spin-off, And Just Like That. During the press interaction at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival, Parker revealed that the idea of revisiting the cult classic show and creating a spin-off series came up during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown while chatting with fellow producer and writer Michael Patrick King.

And Just Like That received a great audience reception and is already headed toward its third season, set to release next year. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime.