Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Recreate Their Wedding Day By Donning Outfits From The Ceremony; See Here
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma step out in their wedding day dresses during their first outing post-marriage. The actress and her better half were spotted enjoying the Australian Open.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma donned their wedding day dresses for their first outing post-tying the knot. Two weeks before publicly stepping out as a married couple, Wilson and her wife got into a union at an intimate ceremony held in Sydney, Australia. As for the current day, the duo were seen enjoying a game of Australian Open while being dressed in patels-colored outfits, cheering for their team.
As for the actress, Wilson completed her look of the wedding gown with off-white heels and throwing her hair back in a sleek bun. The Pitch-Perfect alum opted out of the jewelry but had put on nude makeup with tinted lips.
Agruma, on the other hand, donned a floral gown with designs based against the white fabric. She put on some black and yellow heels and her hair was too tied up at the back. Ramona also skipped the wedding but had her wedding ring on.
Following their wedding, Agruma opened up about the dresses that she and Wilson wore on their big day. In conversation with Vogue, she said, “We didn’t want to look too similar, but we both have classic taste.” Ramona further added, “We wanted to wear traditional white bridal dresses and thought the dresses from Pronovias were gorgeous.”
In December 28, Wilson shared the pictures with Agruma and announced their wedding to the fans.
