Richard Simmons' Team Shares Final Social Media Post He Planned Before His Death

Richard Simmons, loved by his fans, had always encouraged a spirit of love. A week after the death of the popular fitness trainer, Richard Simmon’s team published on social media one last post which was prepared by him before he died. Simmons passed away aged 76 in Los Angeles at his residence on July 13.

Richard Simmons' social media team shares his posthumous post

Richard Simmons’ team explained how detailed he was with all his posts and took time to prepare them well in advance to make several edits just to ascertain everything was alright.

On X team Richard Simmons wrote, "As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it."

The post which was destined for Sunday, July 14th, (one day after his death) was what they shared believing it would resonate well with his fans. In the last picture posted, there was a red rocky background and Simmons had put on a NASA space suit. In its caption the picture he stated, "Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard."

Richard Simmon's team and brother post on his social media after his demise

Richard Simmons passed away one day after celebrating his 76th birthday. According to reports given by the police department of Los Angeles, it's believed that natural causes were responsible for this death.

His brother, Lenny Simmons took to X to write, "Hello Everyone, I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life!"

Just before dying, Simmons said thank you to everybody who wished him a happy birthday. He added that in all his lifetime he never got many messages wishing him a happy birthday like that day and spent much of it later writing emails thanking everyone. He wished followers a nice weekend ahead.

