Rita Ora Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne At MTV EMA 2024

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Rita Ora delivered a touching tribute to her late friend, Liam Payne, during the MTV European Music Awards (EMA) 2024. Hosting the event in Manchester, England, Ora took a moment during the show to reflect on Payne’s life, describing him as one of the kindest and most generous people she had ever known. Her heartfelt speech resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom were visibly moved by her words.

Rita Ora began her tribute by addressing the audience and viewers at home. “I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world,” she said. Ora mentioned how much Payne meant to her personally and to the entertainment industry as a whole.

Speaking about Payne’s character, she described him as someone with the biggest heart who brought joy wherever he went. “He was always the first person to offer help in any way he could,” she said. Ora asked everyone present to take a moment to remember Payne and reflect on the loss of their friend.

Ora shared that the team behind the EMAs had considered different ways to honor Payne but ultimately decided that a direct and heartfelt message would be the most meaningful. “Sometimes, just simply speaking is enough,” she said.

Payne’s untimely death in mid-October left fans and colleagues shocked. “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and left such a mark on this world,” Ora added during her speech.

The tribute came just weeks after Liam Payne’s passing. The singer fell from a hotel balcony in mid-October, with authorities ruling out suicide.

However, drugs, including pink cocaine and cristal, were found in his system. Three people, including a hotel employee, have been charged in connection with his death for allegedly supplying the drugs.

The loss deeply affected Ora, who struggled to perform a song she and Payne had collaborated on days after his death. During a live performance, she broke down mid-show, unable to continue. The audience supported her, singing along to help her complete the emotional moment.

