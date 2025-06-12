Ryan Gosling Not Playing Black Panther? Viral Meme Sparks False Rumors About Marvel Casting

Rumors that Ryan Gosling has been cast as Marvel's next Black Panther are entirely false. An insider with direct knowledge said there is 'not a vibranium ounce of truth' to the claim. Gosling has neither been approached nor considered for the role of Black Panther, originally played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The speculation gained momentum recently after an old meme resurfaced online. The image, which photoshopped Gosling's face onto Black Panther's body, first appeared back in 2018. It was reportedly used at the time by critics unhappy with Disney's diversity casting in other franchises. Now, years later, it has gone viral again, misleading some fans into believing a casting change was in the works.

"Ryan has not been cast, nor has he been eyed, to play an iteration of Black Panther," the source told TMZ, shutting down the rumor.

Here's where the Ryan Gosling Black Panther rumor started

The renewed interest in the meme appears to have caused confusion, with many social media users reacting strongly to the idea of a white actor being cast as the iconic African superhero. The backlash was swift, with users accusing Marvel of potentially 'whitewashing' the role. Some also questioned whether this was connected to the studio's growing use of multiverse plotlines, which allow different versions of characters to appear across parallel universes.

While Marvel does have a track record of using alternate realities in its storytelling, sources say this rumor has no connection to any future MCU project. Simply put, this storyline isn't in the cards.

Letitia Wright, who took over the Black Panther mantle following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, is set to continue playing the character. She will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, further solidifying her position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the false Black Panther rumors, Ryan Gosling is entering a major Disney-owned franchise. He's been cast in the upcoming Star Wars film Starfighter. While fans may see him wielding a lightsaber soon, he will not be donning the Black Panther suit.

