SAG Awards 2025: Who Will Win in Major Categories? Find Out Our Predictions Featuring Anora, Emilia Pérez and More

SAG Awards is set to raise their curtains shortly, with the notable titles racing to bag the prize. From Anora to Conclave and Emilia Perez, the movies and TV shows have showcased the brilliance of the industry over the past year. Before the trophies are handed over to the winners on February 24, scroll down to read our predictions for the upcoming night.

Best Actor

Adrien Brody from The Brutalist gave a standout performance at Lazslo Toth in the history drama. The actor has been on a winning streak since the beginning of the award season, bagging the Golden Globes as well as the BAFTA Awards.

The Pianist star might take yet another trophy home, adding a silver feather to his cap. Brody portrayed the character of an architect trying to rebuild his life and career in the U.S. The movie has been heavily lauded by the audience and the critics.

Best Actress

Demi Moore portrayed one of the best roles of her career in The Substance. The actress will likely take the title of Best Actress at the SAG Awards amongst the other nominees, including Karla Sofia Gascon, Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Madison, and Pamela Anderson. Moore managed to hold the screen and the audience with elegance without once letting the viewers lose the grip of the storyline.

Advertisement

Moore took home the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice awards and is also one of the nominees at the Academy Awards.

Best Film

With tight competition between the nominees, Conclave is expected to emerge as the winner at the SAG Awards. The Edward Berger directorial has been taking up the spotlight at the award season, as it managed to bag the prizes of Best Film and Best Film in Not English Language at the BAFTA Awards.

The movie revolves around the genres of mystery and thriller, where the film brilliantly captures the essence of fighting for power. The movie keeps its audiences on the edge of their seats and has been heaped with praise by the critics.

Best Actor in Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun steals the show. The series has been the highlight of the award season, and Sanada might take home the trophy for Best Actor in the Drama Series at the SAG Awards. The actor had all the eyes on himself at the Emmys and the Golden Globes, with his name being announced on the stage.

Advertisement

Sanada’s experience in the industry has gotten him fame and recognition over the years, and with his role in Shogun, the actor has added to the praises he has been receiving.

Best Actress in Drama Series

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington is one to look out for at the SAG Awards. The actress could emerge as the winner at the SAG Awards for her role in Bridgerton. Coughlan is one of the stars in the industry who has proved to be excellent on screen time and again. Coughlan previously appeared in Derry Girl, and after appearing as a side character in the first two seasons, she played the lead alongside Luke Newton in the latest episodes of the Netflix series.

There is a high chance that the actress will step up on the stage to pick up the award at the SAG Awards.

Best Drama Series

Shogun can emerge as a winner at the SAG Awards. The show has tightened its grip around the season of trophies and has previously picked up the prices at Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards. The Japan epic has been loved by the audience across the globe. Following the first hit season, the viewers are looking forward to the second season.

Advertisement

Moreover, if the show goes on to win the award, it will be the first non-English series to win the award.