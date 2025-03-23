Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Priceless Advice From Die Hard Co-Star Bruce Willis; ‘Didn’t Occur to Me Until…’

Samuel L. Jackson gushed about invaluable advice he received from Bruce Willis! While the actors shot the 1994 blockbuster Die Hard With A Vengeance, Willis told Jackson to look for that character in his career that he could go back to.

“When you make bad movies and they don’t make any money, you can always go back to this character everybody loves,” Jackson told Vanity Fair, revealing his former co-star’s advice. He recalled Willis naming some renowned actors who have that one commercially loved character.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was renowned for Terminator, Sylvester Stallone for Rocky, Rambo and Willis himself had his Die Hard character John McClane. However, Pulp Fiction didn’t realize the advice until recently.

“It didn’t occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role,” he said. Nick Fury is the role he famously played in the MCU movies. The actor revealed that he now has a nine-picture deal to play the character and realized the facts of Willis’s advice.

“I’m doing what Bruce said. I’ve got this character now,” Jackson added. He first played the titular character in Marvel’s 2008 film Iron Man and reprised the role in its sequel movie.

He went on to play the role in many other MCU films including Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron & Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

He mostly played the role in the 2023 film The Marvels which grossed $12.8 billion at the box office. During his interview, the Django Unchained actor expressed his disdain for the Awards saying he’d never the Oscars be a measure of his success or failure as an actor.

He added that the “yardstick” of his success would always be his happiness and revealed that he’s satisfied with what he’s been doing on the professional front. “‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury,” he quipped.