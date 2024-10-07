Saturday Night Live Weekend Update: Colin Jost Name Drops THIS Royal Family Member While Mocking Sean Diddy Combs' Legal Issues

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live, the Weekend Update segment, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, targeted music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, who is presently facing serious legal charges. The jokes flew, with both hosts addressing the serious subject while keeping the tone light and funny.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently in jail, facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious crimes. On the SNL Weekend Update segment, Michael Che and Colin Jost delivered crisp jokes that got big laughs from the live audience.

Michael Che began the segment by referring to a job report, saying, "It was reported that the U.S. added 245,000 new jobs. Unfortunately, they were all 'Diddy accusers.'" This joke, which referenced the growing list of people charging Diddy with various crimes, drew immediate laughs from the audience.

Che went on to say a cutting remark about Diddy's legal situation: "It was announced that Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking case has been assigned to a new judge. One that Diddy hopes is cool with rapes." The controversial joke was shortly followed by Colin Jost's segment, which kept the humor fast-paced and cutting.

Colin Jost then took up the baton and continued the Diddy roast. Jost enhanced the humorous attack by bringing Prince Andrew into the mix. The British royal has had his own scandals, making him an ideal subject for SNL's humor.

"It was reported that Diddy once invited Prince Harry and Prince William to one of his parties, but they did not go," Jost said. He then delivered the punchline: "Although before Diddy could even finish writing the invite, Prince Andrew was there." This comment referred to Prince Andrew's well-publicized association with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his own legal issues.

The SNL jokes came as Diddy's legal situation became more complicated. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, but the number of accusers is increasing. Some of these accusers are apparently working with federal investigators, which strengthens the case against him.

Diddy remains in jail without bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for October 9. The claims against him are serious, but that didn't stop SNL from making fun of the issue, utilizing humor to address the controversy and gravity of the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

