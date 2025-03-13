Selena Gomez Surprises Martin Short, Steve Martin With SAG Awards on Only Murders in The Building S5 Set As Duo Missed Ceremony
After missing the ceremony, the comedy duo received their trophies from Gomez on set in a heartwarming moment.
Selena Gomez surprised her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, by personally handing them their Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The pair had missed the February ceremony in Los Angeles, where they won for their performances in the hit Hulu series.
During a break from filming Season 5, Gomez, joined by series co-creator John Hoffman and cast member Michael Cyril Creighton, walked onto the set with the prestigious trophies in hand. “And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short!” she announced as she presented them with their well-earned accolades.
Short, ever the comedian, dramatically collapsed under the supposed weight of the trophy before joking, “I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew whose names … just don’t know.” Meanwhile, Martin admired his award, excitedly noting that it was his first SAG win.
The night was especially significant for Short, who also won his first individual SAG Award for Male Actor in a Comedy for his portrayal of Oliver Putnam. He had been absent from the ceremony due to contracting COVID-19 after attending the SNL50 celebration, while Martin missed the event due to a scheduling conflict.
Following the win, Gomez took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude. “After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty—you deserve this more than I do,” she wrote, crediting them for shaping her character on the show. She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to John Hoffman, Jess Rosenthal, Dan Fogelman, and the entire crew, calling the moment “unreal” and one she will cherish forever with her Only Murders in the Building family.