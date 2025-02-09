Shania Twain REACTS To Being Inspirational Figure For Next Generation Of Artists; Says ‘It Is Very Humbling…’

Shania Twain is one of those music icons who has effortlessly inspired the next generation of musicians with her incredible body of work. Now, the songstress reacted to the same thing while conversing with People magazine.

Twain stated that she was moved and also related to what those musicians said when they talked about her and how they felt and expressed that to her “personally.”

I’m Gonna Getcha Good vocalist shared, "I relate to it in the sense that I felt that way when I was younger about other artists that had already been where I was headed, or where I was dreaming about being and what I was aspiring to become, and how I felt in my heart and my mind of what I would say if I had ever had the chance to meet them.”

The Any Man Of Mine singer further stated, “It is very humbling and it's rewarding,” to witness how she has impacted the musicians who have ventured into music after her.

The Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under songstress told the outlet that being praised by young artists makes her reflect on her time as a new artist in the music scene as well.

She expressed, "I feel like, well, maybe that's what I would have said if I'd met certain people and had the chance to say what I really wanted to say or to perform with them."

Twain continued that she has had an opportunity to do that on multiple occasions. She has had the chance to “give gratitude” to those who she has “looked up to.”