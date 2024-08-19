Taylor Swift is presently on her The Eras Tour, and she is performing for her fans in London. While the crowded stadium danced to her beats, fans caught Sharon Osbourne having fun with them in the crowd. Sharon couldn't help but cheer on the singer.

However, instead of merely enjoying the worldwide pop sensation's music, the former X-Factor judge hinted that Taylor would play a political role in the future as she proudly wore a jumper that rooted for her to become the US President!

The 71-year-old reality star showed her support for the unlikely presidential contender by proudly wearing a white sweater with the words 'Taylor for President 2024' on it.

Sharon, who traveled back to the UK with her husband Ozzy Osbourne last year, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the upbeat vibe at the venue as she waited for the legendary Anti-Hero singer to enter the stage and wow the large throng who had gathered to see her play.

A-list celebs that have been sighted at Taylor's Eras Tour gigs in recent weeks include Sharon, Idris Elba, actress Jameela Jamil, One Day star Ambika Mod, and Chicken Shop Date anchor Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The longtime friends performed a mashup of Taylor's songs Everything Has Changed from her 2012 album Red and End Game from her 2018 album Reputation, both of which Ed co-wrote and sang.

After her last performances in London on Monday and Tuesday, Taylor will take a brief break from performing before heading back to the United States.

Meanwhile, the US presidential contest is now in full swing, with Republican front-runner and former president Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris vying for the presidency. The presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024.

