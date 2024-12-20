'She Thought She Was Going To A Small...': Travis Kelce Surprises Taylor Swift With 'Giant' Eras Tour Wrap-Up Party

Taylor Swift recently concluded one of the biggest tours of her career. Travis Kelce, who had been cheering for the pop icon at various concerts that he attended, decided to surprise his girlfriend with a huge Eras Tour wrap-up party.

Alongside Swift and Kelce, the Bad Blood crooner’s friends also joined the celebrations. One of Swift’s pals, Ashley Avignone, who was present at the event, shared pictures with the musician and others from the party on her Instagram account.

In the pictures and videos shared by Swift’s friends on the social media platforms, the singer was seen hugging and having a good time with everyone around.

Along with the carousel post put up on Instagram, Avignone wrote in the caption, “When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included (a smiley face with a party hat and noisemaker).”

Apart from extending the invitation to Swift’s friends, Kelce also invited his best pals, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. The duo were also seen honoring the theme of the night.

Meanwhile, to add to the details of the party, multiple Eras Tour props were put up for the guests to enjoy. Also, the attendees were asked to dress up in their favorite tour outfits. For the NFL star, he donned a black tuxedo and a hat, which he also wore at his girlfriend’s London concert.

As for the Grammy-winning singer, she stepped in for her surprise party in a black dress with silver detailing. She paired her outfit with silver jewelry and mild makeup with red lipstick. The athlete also went on to share his thoughts about the Eras Tour and Swift as he gave a speech at the celebrations.

While the fans went gaga over the celebrations, they also noticed Swift’s hand, where the singer flaunted a huge ring. The audience suspected if Kelce popped the big question and whether the musician said yes.

A fan went on to ask on their Instagram story, “Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are blurred? Or am I hormonal?”

None of the duo have yet confirmed the news, but the media reports claim that the couple might take a big step in their relationship soon.

