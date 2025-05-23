Sirens Ending Explained: Twists, Sister Drama, and Myth Behind Netflix's Dark Comedy Thriller Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock

Netflix’s new dark comedy thriller, Sirens, wraps up with plenty of drama, emotional reveals, and a powerful commentary on sisterhood and female identity. Created by Maid showrunner Molly Smith Metzler and based on her 2011 play Elemeno Pea, the five-episode limited series takes viewers through a chaotic Labor Day weekend filled with secrets, betrayal, and one very memorable edible arrangement.

The heart of Sirens lies in the complicated bond between sisters Devon (Meghann Fahy) and Simone (Milly Alcock). Devon arrives at a lavish coastal estate after receiving a fruit bouquet from Simone, who had been ignoring her calls for help with their ailing father, Bruce (Bill Camp). The sisters’ strained relationship is rooted in a painful past; Devon dropped out of college to raise Simone after their mother’s suicide and their father’s neglect.

As the weekend unfolds, the gap between them widens. “We only ever hear the sirens described by the men,” Metzler says in a behind-the-scenes clip. “We never hear their point of view.”

The tension escalates when Simone’s ex-boyfriend Ethan (Glenn Howerton) falls off a cliff during a drunken argument. While he survives, the real chaos begins when a Vanity Fair photographer shows Michaela (Julianne Moore) a photo of her husband, Peter (Kevin Bacon), kissing Simone. Though Simone insists she stopped the kiss and ran away, Michaela fires her, cancels her promotion, and has her escorted out of the house.

Simone then turns to Peter, who becomes angry at Michaela for firing Simone. She tells Peter that Michaela locked the photo in a safe. He then sends their handyman Jose (Felix Solas) to break in and destroy it.

At the big charity gala, Devon confronts Michaela with suspicions that she killed Peter’s first wife. But Michaela explains that Jocelyn became a recluse after botched plastic surgery following their divorce.

The real twist? Peter decides to divorce Michaela and move in with Simone, revealing his manipulative side.

In the final moments, Devon and Michaela leave the island on the same ferry. They share a quiet conversation, with Devon telling Michaela, “I don’t think you’re a monster,” and Michaela responding, “Neither is Simone.”

Metzler explains the myth behind the show: “We call these women monsters in the myth, but for all we know, they’re just singing for help… All these sailors crash their own stupid ship.”

