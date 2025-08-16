Sophie Turner Reveals Why She and Kit Harington Were 'Retching' After Kiss Scene in The Dreadful: 'Really Bad...'

Sophie Turner is set to return to the screens with the upcoming gothic horror film, The Dreadful. The actress candidly spoke of her experience in the movie, wherein she stars alongside her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. Once played half-siblings on screen, the duo have been paired opposite each other.

Advertisement

While the duo has great chemistry off-screen, it wasn’t the same when they were shooting for an intimate scene, as revealed by the actress. Turner, during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, shared that she had a “vile” experience getting close to Harington.

Sophie Turner’s dreadful experience with Kit Harington

Speaking to the talk show host, the British actress revealed that she and the Eternals star were "retching" during a kiss scene.

Explaining the awkwardness that lingered between Turner and Harington during the intimate scenes of the film, the movie star shared, “I’d just got the script for this amazing gothic horror called The Dreadful, and I was reading through all the characters.”

She added, “And I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, ‘Who do you think?’ And immediately, the first person I thought of was Kit.” The actress continued to reveal that she sent the script to Kit, who then replied that while the film was wonderful and he would want to play the part, it was going to be weird for the duo to play lovers.

Advertisement

“I was like, what is he talking about? Then I was reading it, and I’m like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex scene.’ And then I’m like, oh shoot, that’s my brother. But it’s such a good script that he’s like, ‘We kind of have to do it,’” said the mom of two.

The actress continued to reveal, “So, then we put it out of our minds, and then we get on set, and it’s the first kissing scene. And we are both retching; like, really, it is vile. It was the worst, another really bad moment in my career.”

As for the film, The Dreadful is written and directed by Natasha Kermani. Apart from Harington and Turner, the movie also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O'Fuarain and Jonathan Howard.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner is Supportive Ex-Wife to Joe Jonas Amid Dating Woes; Check Out How She’s Standing by His Side