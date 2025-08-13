Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2: Everything to Know About Release Date, Games and Prize Money of Netflix Show

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will premiere on November 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The reality competition show returns with 456 contestants competing for a USD 4.56 million prize, echoing the setup of the original scripted hit.

What to expect in Season 2?

According to Netflix, the new season follows the spirit of Squid Game while adding fresh twists. The July 10, 2025 teaser previewed Gong-gi, a game where players toss and catch small stones. Expect the same high-stakes eliminations, large group strategy, and quieter character moments that drove Season 1’s buzz.

Here’s what Netflix has confirmed

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of nonfiction series, said, “There was no red light in our decision to green light Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix.” He added, “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Netflix has again tapped the UK’s Studio Lambert (with The Garden) to produce. The Season 2 set features six elaborate stages in London, built to handle large-scale games, dorm-style living, and cinematic visuals. Contestants will wear the trademark green tracksuits, sleep in bunk-bed dorms, and face group and solo rounds that test strategy and stamina.

Want to join the challenge?

Casting guidelines note that applicants must be 21 years or older. While Netflix confirmed 456 players, the cast list remains under wraps. With Season 3 already renewed, production is also gearing up beyond this run, and application portals are open for future rounds.

The original Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series and earned 14 Emmy nominations, paving the way for the reality spin-off. Season 1 of The Challenge debuted on November 22, 2023, racking up 200 million viewing hours in its first month and topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 as the most-watched unscripted program in its first week. Its mix of tough tasks, emotional stories, and social gameplay pulled in global audiences. Mai Whelan won the inaugural season and later returned to a calmer life with her family.

