Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Getting Engaged Soon? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be engaged soon, according to Page Six sources. A Kelce insider reportedly told the publication that the Super Bowl winner has plans to go on his knees and pull out a ring for the Love Story singer, aiming to end speculation about their future promptly.

Kelce’s rep, however, on Friday, August 2, told the outlet that there aren't any official engagement plans in place as of now.

Regardless, there are even swirling speculations that the couple is already engaged. On Thursday, August 1, at a Kansas City Chiefs concert, a top Chiefs executive’s wife was overheard telling her group of friends that the team’s revered tight end and Swift were already engaged, per the Page Six report. The publication, however, established that they are not sure if it was a slip of the tongue on the exec’s wife's part or if she was simply voicing online conjecture.

About the online discourse, Swifties began discussing the possibility of the pop star’s secret engagement after she performed a mash-up of Stay Stay Stay and Paper Rings at her Friday, July 19, show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. The latter song, for those who may not know, features lyrics like “I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings” and “Darling, you're the one I want.”

Page Six reported that Kelce sought Papa Swift’s blessing to propose to Taylor last December. The publication also reported at the time that Travis was on the hunt for the perfect ring.

Swift, 34, is currently in Europe for her incredibly successful Eras Tour. Kelce has been by her side for many of her tour dates, even joining her on stage recently. He, however, is now back at his NFL training camp.

The singer is scheduled to take a short break from her tour this month, and she will be spending a lot of her free time in Kansas City by her boyfriend’s side until she hits the road again in October, says a Page Six tipster.

The duo were first linked in July 2023, when the NFLer shared that he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her KC concert. By September, the pop star was at his game, cheering him on from her very expensive VIP suite.

