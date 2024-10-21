Taylor Swift Had THIS Special Delivery From Dave Portnoy Amid Eras Tour Miami: 'Thank You For...'

Taylor Swift's recent Miami Eras Tour show featured a special handwritten note from the singer to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who was in attendance. Portnoy posted his story on social media, reflecting on his time at the event and the personal message Swift had written for him.

Dave Portnoy received a special delivery from Taylor Swift during her Miami Eras Tour concert on Saturday. The next day, the Barstool Sports founder posted on Instagram, sharing a handwritten note written by Swift and delivered by her brother Austin Swift.

"What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night's Eras Tour," Portnoy wrote in his Instagram post. Swift addressed the envelope to "Dave!" with her own drawing of a star on the front, and the back was sealed with wax with Taylor's renowned lucky number, 13.

Swift thanked Portnoy in the letter for his constant support. She wrote, “Dave, I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t. I hope you have a blast tonight!! Love, Taylor,” she wrote, signing the card with a heart.

Swift's handwritten letter offered gratitude, particularly for Portnoy's years of support. The timing of the letter could have been influenced by Portnoy's public defense of Swift following her recent political endorsement.

Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race received conflicting reactions from her fan base and the general public.

Portnoy quickly backed Swift, saying he didn't mind her political views. On X (formerly Twitter), he tweeted, “As the king of the Swifties, people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country.” Portnoy went on to say that even if he voted differently, it would not affect his opinions of Swift or their connection.

After receiving Swift's letter, Portnoy posted a video on X where he talked about the handwritten note and how much it meant to him. He stated that the gesture meant more to him than meeting the singer in person.

“The handwritten note means more to me than meeting her. It shows that she took time out of her busy schedule to write that. That’s more personal than a quick meet and greet,” Portnoy said.

He also expressed his excitement about attending the concert, saying he had the time of his life and was taken aback by Swift's performance.

He said he can't get over how unbelievable Taylor is as she performs live, he said in the video. He also said he was surprised to meet Swift's brother, Austin, and her mother, Andrea Swift, saying that he did not meet Taylor and that is okay.

