Ted Lasso Season 4: Juno Temple, Phil Dunster in Talks to Join Back Emmy-Winning Show; Here’s Who Else is Returning

Ted Lasso is set to return for season 4 on Apple TV+, with the original cast members reprising their roles. While Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Brett Goldstein have confirmed their return to the Emmy-winning show, Juno Temple and Phil Dunster are still in talks for their respective characters.

Temple portrayed the role of Keeley Jones and Dunster played the character of Jamie Tartt in the first three seasons. Following the news of the show being renewed, the reports by media portals revealed that the above-mentioned actors are in negotiation to rejoin the team.

The new season will pick up where season 3 was left off. The filming of the series will take place in Kansas City and the U.K. A source also mentioned to the outlet that new castings for the new bunch of episodes are also expected to be announced in July.

The Warner Bros. Studios officially announced the renewal of the show amid the script writers working on the storyline of Ted Lasso for a couple of months.

Moreover, Jack Burditt has also joined the creator of the show, Jason Sudeikis, after featuring in the hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This.

In his first statement about season 4 of Ted Lasso, the showrunner mentioned, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Adding to the narrative of the show, he said that the audience will get to see Ted Lasso training the women’s team next.

Further details over the new cast members and release date will be rolled out by the makers soon.