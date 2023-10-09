The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2: Release date, and more

The green signal has also been given for the second season of the heartwarming anime series, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten. This news is indeed great news which has been brought about by the unquestionable success of the show’s first season whose ratings were impressive with 7.5 on IMDB and 7.8 on MyAnimeList. To the ears of many, it was evident that it was not a question of if, but when there would be a second one.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 streaming details and more

The first event where the exciting news was revealed was called The Angel Next Door Turned Me Into a Bad Person Season 2 and took place on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Fans were given the green light for Season 2 as well as a fresh key visual that features Mahiru Shiina, the popular character, in her standard school uniform. This visual was tantalizing and exciting, teasing fans more for what was to come.

In good news for confirmation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten” Season 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the release details. Unfortunately, there is no exact release date for it yet, leaving fans in suspense.

Given that only one season exists, it is difficult to pinpoint the exact date of release for Season Two. Nonetheless, the sequel may hit the screens towards the end of 2024, in the third or fourth quarter, to the excitement of enthusiasts. Of course, these are just speculations and only the official release date will be known when its creators will decide to reveal it.

Saekisan, the author of the original light novel series, commented on the Season 2 confirmation, expressing his belief that the second season will demonstrate an unusual and engaging relationship, the development of which is full of alternations between unity and isolation. He added that he hoped to view it.

