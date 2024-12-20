The Best Series Of 2024: From Shōgun To Baby Reindeer; Let's Take A Look As The Year Comes To An End

As 2024 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the year’s best television series. From spy thrillers to gripping dramas, the shows that stood out were those that delivered compelling stories, strong performances, and fresh ideas.

While many shows can fall into the middle ground of a three-star rating, the following 10 series have managed to rise above the rest, earning spots as some of the best television of the year.

1. The Day of the Jackal

The spy genre has been evolving, and The Day of the Jackal stands as a notable example of this change. This adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s thriller stars Eddie Redmayne as the infamous assassin, known for his ability to blend in while on a high-stakes mission across Europe.

The show balances tension and excitement with sharp storytelling, proving to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining series of the year. It's a must-watch for anyone who loves a good spy chase.

2. Ripley

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley, Netflix's Ripley brings a fresh spin on the classic story of deception and ambition. Andrew Scott takes on the role of Tom Ripley, a character made famous by Matt Damon in the 1999 film.

The show benefits from its moody, visually striking style and strong performances. With Scott’s nuanced portrayal, Ripley offers an intriguing look at obsession, identity, and morality, making it one of the standout dramas of the year.

3. Industry (Season 3)

The third season of Industry takes the series to new heights, moving away from the arcane jargon of its earlier seasons and offering a more accessible, yet equally compelling, narrative.

The addition of Kit Harington brings a touch of glamour, and the new plot twists make this season feel like a natural evolution. As the world of finance continues to be explored through the lens of ambitious young professionals, Industry proves itself to be a captivating drama for anyone who loves a sharp, writerly series.

4. Slow Horses (Season 4)

Apple’s Slow Horses continues its streak of excellence in 2024 with another season of clever storytelling and strong performances. Gary Oldman returns as the disgraced spy Jackson Lamb, with his trademark cynicism and sharp wit.

The series remains consistently good, with each new season offering fresh intrigue without sacrificing its trademark dry humor. For fans of smart spy thrillers, Slow Horses is an essential watch.

5. Mr & Mrs Smith

A new take on the beloved Mr & Mrs Smith story, this series stands out for its witty writing and the strong chemistry between leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

While the premise of two secret agents married to each other isn’t new, the show feels fresh thanks to its smart dialogue and fast-paced action. It’s an impressive mix of comedy and thrilling espionage, making it easily one of the best Prime Video offerings of 2024.

6. Shōgun

Disney+’s Shōgun brings the epic tale of feudal Japan to life with sophistication and care. The adaptation of James Clavell’s novel hits all the right notes, balancing political intrigue with moments of sensuality and violence.

The historical scope of the story, combined with Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks’s thoughtful writing, makes this series a standout. If you're looking for a show with beautiful period detail, rich character development, and a touch of drama, Shōgun is one of the best series of the year.

7. Baby Reindeer

Netflix's Baby Reindeer took many by surprise. Based on Richard Gadd’s one-man show, the series explores themes of co-dependency, abuse, and ambition with striking inventiveness.

The show has sparked numerous conversations and generated a lot of buzz, with its mix of dark humor and compelling drama. Gadd’s performance, alongside Jessica Gunning’s, is both haunting and powerful. Baby Reindeer is a standout for its bold approach to storytelling, making it a memorable entry in 2024’s television landscape.

8. Hacks (Season 3)

Despite the complex distribution rights preventing its UK release, Hacks continues to impress in 2024 with its exceptional third season. The show, which focuses on the unlikely friendship between a veteran comedian and a young writer, is sharp, witty, and deeply human.

The chemistry between the leads, combined with the excellent writing, makes Hacks one of the best series on television right now. For anyone looking for smart comedy with emotional depth, Hacks is a must-watch.

9. Mr Loverman

BBC’s Mr Loverman, an adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s novel, tells the story of a closeted gay man, played by Lennie James, who is coming to terms with his identity in his later years. The show offers a tender and poignant exploration of self-denial, love, and personal transformation.

With its thoughtful portrayal of complex emotions, Mr Loverman is an excellent example of understated drama done right. It’s one of the best dramas to come out of the UK this year and an important step forward in representing diverse narratives on television.

10. Lady in the Lake

Apple’s Lady in the Lake emerges as one of the year’s best series. Starring Natalie Portman as an investigator uncovering dark secrets in 1960s Baltimore, the series excels in its period detail and atmospheric storytelling.

The show has drawn comparisons to Mindhunter for its exploration of crime and social tensions, and Portman’s performance is a standout. Lady in the Lake is a prime example of how prestige television can captivate audiences with its rich narrative and strong character development, making it the top show of 2024.

