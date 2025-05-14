The Bold and the Beautiful May 13 Episode Recap: Luna Opens Up to Sheila About Meeting Finn; Here's What Happens Next

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on May 13, 2025, Steffy gets angry after she finds Luna in her home. Finn tells her that he did not invite Luna home and that he did not want her there either.

Luna tries to guilt Finn into loving her, but then she eventually leaves. Finn goes on to explain to Steffy that Luna had just waltzed into their house. He also makes one thing clear: he does not want to be a father to her ex-tormentor.

Meanwhile, Sheila confesses to Deacon that she did not want to make things more difficult for her son, especially in these current times. Deacon understood where his wife was coming from. It would be hard for Steffy to learn that the person who kidnapped her and almost killed her was her own stepdaughter.

Deacon expressed being happy that Luna was not a part of their lives and patted Sheila's back for maintaining no contact with her as promised. He then tagged off for a meeting.

Luna makes her entry soon after Deacon leaves. She tells Sheila about how her meeting with Finn was ruined as Steffy walked into the home. Steffy’s involvement does not school Sheila.

On the other hand, Hope and Liam agreed that a lot of the things between them were left unsaid. Liam mentioned Carter in their conversation, only for Hope to remind him that he was the one guy for her. She changes the topic to what they shared together and what they have now.

While having a chat with her, Liam does not talk about his medical condition, and she does not let him know that she was already aware that he would be passing away. They instead talked about other things that held a lot of importance.

He makes sure to let her know that she and Beth have made him a better man. The pair also recalls the beautiful moment that they spent together. She suggests spending some more time or even planning a getaway, which Liam was down to do. Later, as soon as he hugs her, Liam realizes that she was aware of everything.

